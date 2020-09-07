Indiana American Water has wrapped up a an $11 million upgrade at the Kokomo plant that company officials say will enhance water quality and safety, and make the treatment system more efficient and reliable.
One of the biggest safety upgrades was constructing a new treatment facility that houses ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment that is now being used during the treatment process.
When used to treat drinking water, UV disinfection provides an additional layer of protection against chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in surface water sources. The Kokomo treatment facility uses both surface water and groundwater as its source of supply.
The company said the UV disinfection process was added to meet more stringent water quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule.
The project also significantly enhanced water safety by switching from using gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, which is a liquid disinfectant that the company says is safer for employees and nearby residents.
Sodium hypochlorite produces chloramines, which has been used at the plant since 2011 to kill germs in the water. The company said the switch to chloramines reduced potentially harmful disinfection by-products, and improved the taste and odor of the water in Kokomo.
Indiana American Water partnered with Bowen Engineering and Arcadis to design and construct the ultraviolet disinfection and other treatment system improvements. The company said the partnership enhanced the finished project and helped control project costs.
Other improvements included in the project at the treatment facility included replacing the existing backup power generator last year, modifying the filter backwash water recycling process, replacing aging groundwater wells and retiring a smaller off-channel surface water impoundment at the end of its useful life.
The project launched in 2018 and marked one of the larger upgrades at the plant in recent history. Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said the investment is part of the company’s commitment to the community and “supporting a vibrant Kokomo.”
Other major investments in the city’s drinking water infrastructure included installing a new $5 million ground water treatment plant in 2007 near Phillips Street.
The company said it also made “significant investments” in 2012-2013 at its main Wildcat Creek reservoir and dam, and invested more than $16 million over the last seven years to replace or relocate approximately 9 miles of aging water mains in the Kokomo area.
Prine said in total, the company has invested $60 million in the Kokomo system over the last decade.
Indiana American Water serves more than 23,000 customers in its Kokomo service area, which represents a population of more than 64,000 people.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the company has provided stellar service to the city for over 130 years, and has always been a “great partner to this community.”
“We appreciate their continued investments in our water infrastructure and for the role they play in helping our community, its residents and our businesses to thrive and enjoy a high quality of life,” he said in a release.
