TIPTON – The city of Tipton and Tipton County have hired Abbie Smith to serve as the two government entities’ community development services consultant.
Smith, who is the president and CEO of the United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties, will begin her new role on Sept. 15 and will end her nearly 10-year tenure as head of United Way that same day. The nonprofit’s executive committee is already undergoing a search for a replacement, Smith said.
In her new position, Smith will be responsible for “pursuing and attracting new business opportunities” and for “increasing capital investment, strategic short and long term planning, workforce development and education, and private/public partnerships, all with the goal of attracting economic development” and improving quality of life for both the city and county, according to the position’s contract.
The new job will be a homecoming of sorts for Smith. She is a Tipton County native and formerly worked at the Tipton County Foundation.
Smith, in an interview with the Tribune on Tuesday, said Tipton and Tipton County has to take advantage of the fact it’s sandwiched between two growing metro areas in Howard and Hamilton counties and grow its walkability with trails and other quality of life amenities.
“There’s an inevitability to development, and there’s an inevitability to the Indy metro coming up further north,” Smith said, adding that the county needs to be more proactive in how it responds to population growth opportunities. “We’ve seen that happen over the last few decades, and I would anticipate that continuing”
That said, Smith said development has to also honor the county’s agriculture industry.
“Making sure that everything works together nicely and complements each other and doesn’t conflict with each other and finding alignment in those strategies is key,” she said.
The total budget for the position is $150,000, with $90,000 of that going toward Smith’s salary. The contract also offers a one-time relocation stipend of $6,000 if Smith moves to Tipton County and the possibility of bonus pay. It does not include benefits, such as health insurance. The costs are to be evenly split between city and county governments. Smith will not be a city or county employee but, instead, an independent contractor.
For the last year to two years, county officials have discussed the need for some kind of economic development position that can be a point person for prospective developers to call and whose sole job is to focus on attracting economic development and improving quality of life amenities.
Currently, the county uses the Indianapolis-based The Veridus Group, while Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal has served as the city’s economic development officer since he took office in 2020.
Having someone locally and solely dedicated to development, officials have said in the past, will not only save elected officials time but likely be more beneficial for the city and county moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.