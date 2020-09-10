Absentee applications from political parties and groups are being mailed to Howard County households, potentially confusing residents.
Debbie Stewart, Howard County clerk, in a press release Wednesday, said the office has received reports of potential voters receiving the absentee applications after they've either received an application from the clerk's office or had mailed their application to the clerk's office.
It's legal to send absentee applications in the mail, but it could cause "concern" or "confusion," Stewart said, adding that, generally, both political parties are those who send the applications to their members.
For those who have already requested a mail-in ballot from the county clerk's office, any additional absentee application received through the mail should be ignored. Stewart said ballots for those who have already sent in their application will be mailed out by Sept. 19.
If you haven’t already submitted an absentee application to receive a mail-in ballot and meet the specific legal requirements to do so, then you may either complete an application received in the mail, call the Howard County Election Room at 765-614-3220 to receive one or fill out the online application at https://indianavoters.in.gov/ The deadline for the election board to receive your absentee application is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22.
For any questions or concerns of absentee process or the status of your application or ballot, you may call 765-614-3220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.