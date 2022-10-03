RUSSIAVILLE — Looking to stay sober after suffering from alcohol addiction, Paul Drazich avoided restaurants with alcohol for 20 years.
“I missed out on a lot of good steaks because a lot of good steakhouses also serve alcohol,” Drazich said.
Now 40 years sober, Drazich has teamed up with Ned Sutherland, pastor at First Baptist Church in Russiaville, and many others to open Turnabout Community Resource Center dedicated to helping those struggling with mental health issues, addiction or depression in Russiaville and surrounding areas.
Turnabout held its ribbon cutting last week, which saw the attendance of a handful of prominent local officials, including Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, Commissioner Paul Wyman and Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.
Drazich serves as Turnabout’s executive director and Sutherland its CEO.
In 2018, a year after one of the deadliest years for overdose deaths in county history, the town of Russiaville held a community conversation event at the Jeff Stout Community Center with nearly 50 people in attendance.
Those people were asked what they considered to be the biggest issue facing the small town of a little more than 1,000. Most people said helping those with addiction, Sutherland said.
As a response to that meeting, First Baptist Church, Main Street Christian Church, Friends Church and others in the community started a support group in spring of 2019 that meets on Friday nights at First Baptist Church. It still meets today.
But the group wanted to have a “welcoming place” outside of the church.
A banquet held earlier this year raised $20,000 to $30,000 to get Turnabout started. The organization currently rents out its space at 190 N. Union St., Russiaville.
In short, Turnabout helps those struggling with addictions or mental health issues with community resources — whether that be through one of the handful of group meetings local churches put on each week, offering ministry, a referral to Valley of Grace or Turning Point – Systems of Care or a mental health doctor, or giving someone a ride to Turning Point or another counseling meeting.
“We’re not trying to duplicate what Turning Point is doing,” Drazich said. “We just want to be another contact point.”
In addition to the Friday night addiction support group, it will start a support group for those with depression on Wednesday nights, starting this month and held at the Turnabout building.
One of the main goals of Turnabout is combating what is one of the major hurdles of addiction and depression: the feeling that one is alone in their struggle.
“We need to have connections, and we try and build relationships with the people and get them plugged into the community,” Drazich said. “But there are some things we can’t handle, and we would have to send them to a medical facility. We know that.”
“The community means the town of Russiaville, the churches, the businesses,” Sutherland added. “We think them combining together is key for people struggling with addiction.”
While Turnabout is faith-based, one does not need to be religious or seeking faith-based help to receive help from Turnabout.
Sutherland said the organization is now looking to find a total of 50 people or organizations that are willing to donate $1,000 a year or $100 a month to keep Turnabout sustainable as it currently solely relies on donations. To donate, visit www.turn-about.org/givelify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.