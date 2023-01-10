Visiting Kokomo Beach this year and moving forward will cost a bit more.
The Kokomo Board of Park Commissioners unanimously approved the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 program fees, including a $1 increase for admission to Kokomo Beach.
The $1 increase affects all age tiers, including adult, senior, youth (ages 2-11) and kids 23 months and younger. Those under the age of 2 years old will still be admitted for free. Admission prices for the upcoming 2023 season will be as follows:
- Adult (12 and older): $6
- Senior Citizen (55+): $5
- Youth (2-11): $5
The cost of a season pass will remain the same, and the everyday after 4 p.m. general admission $1 discount for everyone will still apply. Season pass prices are as follows:
- Adult: $60
- Senior Citizen: 50
- Youth: $50
The increase marks the first change to Kokomo Beach rates in about a decade. Historically, the city has charged $5 for adults, though up until around 2013, that included everyone 18 years old and older. Around that time, the city began charging anyone 12 years old and older the $5 adult admission price.
Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, gave no specific reason for the price increase other than the city’s water park has not seen a change in its admission prices for a while. Even with the price increase, Roe said Kokomo Beach is priced competitively compared to other nearby water parks, such as the Marion Splash House ($8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors) Tropicanoe Cove in Lafayette ($10 for those four feet tall and taller) and The Waterpark in Carmel ($15 for adults 16 and older).
“We are, by far, the best-priced amenity, as far as aquatic centers, in or around a good 40-mile radius,” Roe said.
