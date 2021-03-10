Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.