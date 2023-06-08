Advantix Development Corporation’s plans to build two affordable housing complexes is uncertain after part of its plan ran into stiff opposition from neighboring homeowners and the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals.
The BZA on Tuesday voted 4-1 to deny a parking variance for a proposed 56-unit affordable housing development at 3109 W. Sycamore St. but unanimously approved a similar parking variance for a proposed 90-unit affordable housing development at 1411 N. Market St.
The BZA was also scheduled to hear and vote on a special exception request for the aforementioned affordable housing units, but Tony Gibbs, senior construction manager for Advantix, requested the special exception request be continued until the next BZA meeting July 5.
The approval of a special exception is necessary for the proposed developments as it would allow Advantix, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, to build a multifamily dwelling with more than 50 units in a large-scale multifamily residential zone (M3), the most allowed in the zoning district without the granting of a special exception.
Advantix is seeking the parking variances because city zoning ordinance requires two parking spaces per housing unit. The nonprofit’s plans for both properties include just 1.5 parking spaces per unit.
If the proposed developments move forward, the plan, according to the Kokomo Housing Authority, is to move residents of the public housing complex Garden Square to the new units on West Sycamore and North Market streets via a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion.
Derick Steele, CEO of the Kokomo Housing Authority, said two parking spaces per housing unit is not needed in this case because residents of Garden Square have on average less than one vehicle per household.
Opposition from the public and the BZA was exclusively against the 56-unit proposal at 3109 W. Sycamore St., located on the far west side of Kokomo.
Nearby residents filled all the seats of the first floor meeting room at Kokomo City Hall, leaving standing room only for those who didn’t arrive early. A petition against the proposed development was signed by more than 300 area residents and given to members of the BZA.
Concerns expressed by those who spoke at the meeting included the fear the affordable housing development would lower nearby property values, would bring a “crime element” to the area and that the proposed location is too far from many necessary amenities, such as public transportation, groceries and parks.
“We've all heard the line from ‘Field of Dreams:’ build it, and they will come,” Brad Bagwell, a former county commissioner who was representing nearby residents and a handful of nearby homeowners associations, said. “Unfortunately, Kokomo has taken that as build income-assisted housing, and those who need it will come for it. It’s become a calling card for the city of Kokomo, and many from Chicago, Detroit and elsewhere have heard the call.”
Derick Steele, CEO of the Kokomo Housing Authority, pushed back against what he described as a “huge misconception” in the city that the majority of affordable and low-income housing residents are from out-of-state. Steele said that of the 1,071 applicants the housing authority has, 47 are people who live out-of-state.
“This is not an issue of 'if you build it they will come,'” Steele said, adding that the proposed new housing is replacing Garden Square and not adding to the number of affordable housing in the city. “They are here. We need to build it.”
John Malawey, a nearby resident, said he was against the proposed development because he is concerned it could destroy the quiet, peaceful neighborhood he currently lives in. Malawey said he used to live in Ferguson, Missouri, but moved to Kokomo in 2014 to get away from the weeks upon weeks of social unrest after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown and to be closer to family.
“I guess you could say we’re scared of change,” Malawey said. “I don’t know how much longer the good Lord is gonna let me be on this earth, but I’ve found a very peaceful place, and I don’t want to change it. Maybe that’s selfish.”
Kim Graves, a nearby resident and president of Goodfellows, said her major concern was the lack of public transportation, lack of walkability in that area and the lack of nearby amenities for the people who would live in the housing development.
“We’re bringing hardship on them when they already have this hardship,” Graves said. “I don’t think that’s fair to these people who are living on low income, and then here we are saying we’re going to move you out to the west side of town, figure it out.”
Steele said in response that the housing authority is in talks with the city of Kokomo to expand the CityLine Trolley to the proposed development.
There was considerably less opposition to the proposed affordable housing development at 1411 N. Market St.
That development, according to a layout sketch provided by Advantix, would be built on the vacant land just west of the storage yard and gas station and convenience store. The development would include two buildings, parking, greenspace and a playground and is located adjacent to the city's walking and bike trail.
The two large-scale affordable housing developments are one part of a larger plan Advantix has for Kokomo.
Advantix is also looking to build a number of duplexes or triplexes on various properties owned currently by the Kokomo Community Development Corporation, according to rezoning request applications.
The addresses include:
- 1312 N. Market St. — triplex
- 908 N. Cortland Ave. — duplex
- 1051 E. Richmond St. — triplex
- 312 N. Purdum St. — triplex
- 1318 N. Wabash Ave. — duplex
Advantix is also purchasing an additional 20 vacant properties owned by the Kokomo Community Development Corporation, the city of Kokomo’s nonprofit arm that primarily funds the city’s neighborhood urban infill program and other housing and community-based economic development projects in low-income areas.
Each property will be sold by Kokomo Community Development Corporation for $1 each, according to an option purchase agreement. The properties are:
- 2000 N. Apperson Way
- 105 W. Lordeman St.
- 129 W. Lordeman St.
- 1306 N. Market St.
- 1312 N. Market St.
- 1903 N. Lafountain St.
- 1919 N. Wabash Ave.
- 1414 N. Phillips St.
- 622 N. Webster St.
- 807 N. Webster St.
- 908 N. Cortland Ave.
- 1121 E. Taylor St.
- 1215 N. Purdum St.
- 1312 N. Purdum St.
- 312 N. Purdum St.
- 407 N. Purdum St.
- 409 N. Purdum St.
- 812 N. Purdum St.
- 1051 E. Richmond St.
The option purchase agreement between Advantix and the Kokomo CDC suggests the company will build affordable housing on the above 20 single-lot properties.
NEW BZA MEMBER
Jeff Himelick, the finance administer of One Church and a retiree of Delphi Automotive Systems, is the BZA’s newest member. He was appointed to the five-person board by Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.
Tuesday was Himelick’s first meeting. He replaces longtime BZA member Chuck Jansen, who abruptly resigned before the board’s May 2 meeting.
