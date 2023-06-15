The rezoning requests for two large-scale multifamily affordable housing units and several related duplexes and triplexes are headed to the Kokomo City Council with favorable recommendations.
The Kokomo Plan Commission on Tuesday voted to give eight separate rezoning requests from Advantix Development Corporation favorable recommendations to the City Council in an almost three-hour meeting that saw more than 100 people pack the council chambers in the first floor of City Hall.
The Kokomo City Council will likely hear the rezoning requests at its next meeting at 6 p.m. June 26. The elected board has the final say on all rezoning requests.
At the center of nearly all the ire and objections from the public is the plan to build a more than 50-unit multifamily affordable housing complex at 3109 W. Sycamore St. on what is now a roughly five-acre vacant lot that previously housed medical offices.
Advantix, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, is seeking to rezone the property from low intensity industrial/business park to large-scale multifamily residential so it can build the affordable housing complex.
The proposed development, dubbed Sycamore Springs, would include multiple buildings housing a total of 58 units, a few more than the stated amount the nonprofit said at last week’s Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
The units would be a collection of five one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units, according to Brandon Shields, broker and business development for Advantix.
The housing development would also have onsite parking and two sets of playgrounds. In all, Shields pegged the proposal as a $15 million investment.
In addition to Sycamore Springs, Advantix is looking to build a larger multifamily affordable housing unit at 1411 N. Market St. Last week, Advantix said the complex at that address would be a 90-unit complex, but figures presented Tuesday by Shields say it will be a collection of 42 one-bedroom units and 75 two-bedroom units, for a total of 117 and a more than $30 million investment.
That housing development on North Market Street would also have onsite parking and a playground.
If the proposed developments move forward, the plan, according to the Kokomo Housing Authority, is to move residents of the public housing complex Garden Square to the new units on West Sycamore and North Market streets via a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion.
Instead of public housing, the new complexes would be project-based vouchers housing, and while the Housing Authority would still assist residents who live at those properties, it would not actively manage the properties as it does currently with Garden Square.
Residents and homeowners who live in the area of the proposed affordable housing complex came out again in droves Tuesday night in stiff opposition to the project.
The first-floor council chambers was standing room only. The room was so full that some wishing to attend the meeting could not and had to stand outside the room in the main lobby of City Hall.
Some of those stuck outside the council chambers told the Tribune during and after the meeting they were upset they couldn’t attend the meeting, pointing to the fact the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s handbook to the state’s Open Door Laws states “a public agency should also endeavor to hold meetings in a location that can accommodate all members of the public who wish to attend, especially if an anticipated audience may exceed capacity.”
Many of the same people who spoke against the proposed project at last week’s BZA spoke Tuesday. The specifics of their objections were also very similar.
Major concerns included that the proposed project would cause a decrease in nearby property values, would increase the crime in the area and is too far from many necessary amenities, such as public transportation, groceries and parks, and its walkability is low.
A handful of proponents of the developments also spoke Tuesday. They pointed out the distance to the nearest grocery store from 3109 W. Sycamore St. is the same distance as it is at Garden Square. They also expressed confidence that the city would extend its public transportation, the CityLine Trolley, to the complex and argued that the residents of Garden Square deserve a better housing situation as the more than 80-year-old public housing complex is in bad shape and is not getting any better.
Brought up numerous times was the question as to why renovating or razing and building new at the current location of Garden Square wasn’t an option.
In response to that question, Derick Steele, CEO of the Kokomo Housing Authority, said building new or even major renovations at the complex’s current location is “financially unfeasible” because of the more than 80-year-old boiler system that is located under Garden Square.
Steele said the cost of simply tearing down the public housing complex and boiler system is at least $18 million.
“You cannot effectively remove that (boiler) system and install a new system without completely removing those steam lines because the steam lines underneath, as they deteriorate from not being used, will cause foundational issues,” Steele said.
He added the Housing Authority receives $400,000 a year for renovations and repairs on Garden Square as the federal government has decided over the last two decades it’s more cost-effective to switch to the voucher system than increase funding for public housing. Most of that money each year goes into maintaining the boiler system.
“If we do not find a way to relocate residents of Garden Square, we will not be able to maintain safe and efficient housing for those individuals within the next two to three years,” Steele said.
After more than one hour of public comment, the Plan Commission voted 5-3 to give the rezoning request at 3109 W. Sycamore St. a favorable recommendation to City Council. Board members Kelly Barker, Cathay Stover and Danielle Rule were the “no” votes.
For the rezoning request for 1411 N. Market St., the board voted 5-3, with Rule recusing herself. Barker, Stover and Misha Jefferson were the “no” votes.
In a relatively rare moment, the Plan Commission expressed extreme frustration with Advantix for its lack of a formal presentation, preparedness for questions asked by both the board and the public and for conflicting information regarding the number of units for each housing complex.
“To be honest with you, your lack of preparation and your lack of ability to even come up and give me an adequate summary of every case, I personally find it extremely disturbing,” Mike Besser, Plan Commission board president, said to Shields. “I just hope in the future you can find some professionalism somewhere because I haven’t seen any yet.”
Matt Grecu, Plan Commission member and a city councilman, told Steele that Advantix should consider creating a formal presentation with clearer and more detailed information for when it comes before the City Council later this month if it wants any chance of approval from the nine-person board.
DUPLEXES AND TRIPLEXES
In addition to the two large-scale housing complexes, Advantix has an option to purchase nearly 30 other vacant properties located mostly in the city’s core with the plan to build either a single-story duplex or triplex on the properties.
The units would be used as a form of scattered affordable housing, Shields said. All the duplexes and triplexes will be single-story and three-bedroom units, with each unit being approximately 1,200 square feet in size.
Up for rezoning from medium density urban residential to high density urban residential are the vacant lots at:
- 1312 N. Market St. — triplex
- 908 N. Courtland Ave. — duplex
- 1051 E. Richmond St. — triplex
- 312 N. Purdum St. — triplex
- 1318 N. Wabash Ave. — duplex
- 1215 N. Purdum St. — triplex
The 20 additional vacant lots Advantix has the option to purchase are:
- 2000 N. Apperson Way
- 105 W. Lordeman St.
- 129 W. Lordeman St.
- 1306 N. Market St.
- 1312 N. Market St.
- 1903 N. Lafountain St.
- 1919 N. Wabash Ave.
- 1414 N. Phillips St.
- 622 N. Webster St.
- 807 N. Webster St.
- 908 N. Courtland Ave.
- 1121 E. Taylor St.
- 1312 N. Purdum St.
- 312 N. Purdum St.
- 407 N. Purdum St.
- 409 N. Purdum St.
- 812 N. Purdum St.
- 1051 E. Richmond St.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
Tuesday’s proceedings were just one of many steps Advantix’s proposed development has to hurdle before construction can begin.
Even if the rezoning requests are approved by City Council, the proposed affordable housing projects will need development plan approval at a later date from the Kokomo Plan Commission.
Additionally, Advantix will need special exception approval from the Kokomo BZA if it wants to build what it has planned.
The approval of a special exception is necessary for the proposed developments at 3109 W. Sycamore and 1411 N. Market streets as it would allow Advantix to build a multifamily dwelling with more than 50 units in a large-scale multifamily residential zone (M3), the most allowed in that particular zoning district without the granting of a special exception.
The BZA was set to vote on such a special exception request last week, but Advantix asked it to be tabled to the BZA’s July 5 meeting.
