For the first time in decades, Martino’s Italian Villa is owned by someone other than the Martino family.
New owners Mike and Brandy Conner took over the restaurant last week, ending a six-decade reign of local restaurant ownership by the Martino family and ushering in a new era — though the new owners say it will be a similar one for the beloved Italian restaurant.
Martino’s Italian Villa needs no introduction. It’s the same for now-former owners Angela and her son, Michael Martino. When the two aren’t making you happy with their food, they’re doing it with their infectious, upbeat and never-too-serious attitude and plenty of jokes.
It’s what’s made Martino’s such a local staple: good food and good company.
And it’s what made the October 2020 announcement that the pair were looking for a buyer such big news in the community. The publication of the business being put up for sale garnered hundreds of reactions and comments on Facebook.
When asked by the Tribune why the family was selling, the answer was an often-heard one: We’re not getting any younger.
“And as we get older, the last thing you want to see is something happen to one of us and we can’t continue,” Michael Martino told the Tribune at the time. “The only way for succession is to sell it so the recipes and the restaurant can keep going for the community.
“Like I’ve been telling people, my heart doesn’t want to, but my mind and body say something else.”
The Martinos know they’ve found that someone else in Mike and Brandy Conner.
Both Mike and Brandy Conner have extensive experience in the restaurant business.
Mike Conner recently retired after working nearly 40 years in the corporate offices of Steak ‘n Shake, while Brandy Conner has worked in and out of the restaurant industry in various positions for years.
Conner said he approached the Martinos last September about possibly buying the restaurant. For Conner — a Kokomo native who grew up going to Martino’s — owning it would be a dream come true, and it seemed like the perfect thing to do after retiring last December.
“I had so much drive to be a (business) owner … but we never found the right fit,” Conner said. “COVID was such a hard time, and that made me really make the decision to be an owner and find something I want to do outside the corporate world. I got to meet Mike and Angie for the first time. From meeting them and the staff, it just clicked, and it kinda just snowballed from there.”
The Conners say longtime customers of the Italian restaurant don’t have to worry because there will be no immediate changes to the menu.
How about long term? The Conners said they haven’t even thought about that.
“Why would we fix something if it’s not broken?” Brandy Conner said. “It already works. That’s why we wanted to be a part of this.”
Mike and Angela Martino will be staying on for as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition.
For both of them, there was some initial worry and hesitation in leaving behind the family business, but getting to know the Conners more assuaged all those fears.
“I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel because there’s a lot of emotions through the years with the customers and the staff,” Mike Martino said. “I was really worried about Mom. But once we came to terms and everything, now I can’t be more happy for Mike and Brandy because they got the knowledge, the personality and the work ethic, so it makes it so much easier for me knowing that the staff and customers are taken care of.”
