From left, Ashlynn McClure, 12, Reyce Gibson, 13, and Betsy Tweed, 13, keep each other upright as they skate together during opening night of The Frozen Sandlot on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Rylei McCord tries to regain her balance while she uses an ice skating trainer.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-year-olds Clare Webster, left, and Shaylin Marion skate hand-in-hand on opening night of The Frozen Sandlot on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ice, ice, baby.
Ice skating in Kokomo is here, following the opening of The Frozen Sandlot rink Tuesday evening inside Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The rink, initially expected to open Friday, Nov. 22, was delayed following what was described on Facebook as “inclement weather and unforeseen issues.”
Information later provided by city officials and The Frozen Sandlot’s social media page showed the rink’s ice was not ready for skaters in time for its original opening date.
A post on Nov. 23 noted that workers with The Frozen Sandlot were “working hard to get that water chilled to ice” in preparation of opening.
Those efforts finally paid off Tuesday, when the rink opened for its second season inside the downtown stadium. It is a 60-foot-by-90-foot ice skating rink that was visited by more than 11,700 people last year, its inaugural season.
The amenity is expected to be just as popular this time around.
The Frozen Sandlot, which will run through Jan. 5, features real ice; other temporary rinks sometimes use artificial or synthetic materials. It is situated along the first-base dugout, stretching toward the park’s backstop and an on-field event tent.
Standard tickets are $8, while groups of 10 or more skaters can get tickets for $6. Observers or people who bring their own skates can get in for $2. All tickets can be purchased at the rink.
For more information about tickets, coupons and to sign a waiver form, visit www.frozensandlot.com/#how or go to its Facebook page. And while some days feature public skates, others are booked for private events.
Installed by a vendor, with support from the city’s parks department, the rink uses electric chillers to keep the ice frozen throughout the season. A mini-Zamboni-like device will apply water and smooth the ice daily.
The city is again partnering with Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach, which will staff and operate the rink and keep the proceeds from ticket sales. The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring and after-school programs and mentorships.
