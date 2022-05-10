TIPTON — From just one vote to now a tie, an already wild Republican race for Tipton County sheriff just got a little wilder.
The new information came during a Tipton County Election Board meeting Monday, in which election officials noted they received an absentee ballot, validated and postmarked by the election deadline, but the ballot was missing a signature on the front of it.
Per Indiana election law, there is a period of up to eight days after an election that county officials have to validate those absentee ballots that have come in within that legal timeframe.
“The word I use is canvas,” Tipton County Clerk Christy Crawford told the crowd Monday. “We have so many days to canvas the election before the numbers are final. When we canvas, we’re looking at the bags when our poll workers put everything together at the end of the night. And we’re also looking at anything that’s been mailed in.”
Crawford added that election officials reached out to the legally registered Tipton County voter, and they were able to speak with that voter to acquire a signature on a voter affidavit form (provisional ballot).
Election officials also verified that the voter in question did ask for an absentee ballot, and the signatures on both the application to request an absentee ballot and the provisional ballot themselves all matched.
“Here is the absentee ballot that has no signature,” Crawford said, holding up to the crowd a few pieces of paper. “Here is the affidavit. Here is the signature that this individual provided to me and the application the individual sent to my office asking that the absentee be sent to them.”
With authentication set in place, that ballot was then run through a machine, which calculated the newly-certified election results.
Those new numbers resulted in a 994-994 tie between Republican Tipton County sheriff candidates Korey Henderson and Lea Stout.
According to Indiana law, there will now be a caucus held to determine the winner of the sheriff’s race, with the final outcomes determined by Republican precinct committee members.
And as for the candidates themselves, this latest news has added to what both described as a roller coaster of emotions.
“It was a little bittersweet losing by one,” Stout said, referring to her thoughts on primary election night. “The outpouring the next two days of the community with support, that was just amazing. So, we were just getting through that. And then the next thing you know, we found out about this. Then we had to go through a very long weekend with anticipation.”
Stout then took a few moments to reflect on the tight race, adding that it just goes to show every vote really does count in the end.
“I’m 48 years old, and since you’re 18, you hear that,” she said. “You hear ‘Every vote counts. Every vote counts. Get out and vote.’ But ... I believe this is the first time in my voting life that has really stood true. It really demonstrates that every vote counts and makes a difference.”
Henderson agreed with Stout.
“It’s historic,” he said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a tie in a countywide election (in Tipton County). … It’s unfortunate that after a lot of hard work and a lot of time, not just by us but by family and friends, now it comes down to 15 people to make the decision. But I think the election process was fair, and I think the clerk’s office did everything appropriately.
“It’s a learning experience for all involved,” Henderson added. “… I’m excited about addressing the Republican caucus, and whatever they decide, they decide. There’s no appeals. There’s no recounts. It’s just whatever their decisions are and what they think is best for someone running against the Democrat selection now.”
