RUSSIAVILLE – Around 50 homes in the incorporated town of New London have been connected to the wastewater treatment system in Russiaville after it was discovered over a decade ago that the town’s treatment facility was failing.
The $1-million project wrapped up in early August and included constructing two collection facilities, a lift station and piping that transports all the wastewater in New London to the Russiaville treatment facility located about a mile away.
The project marks the end of more than 10 years of planning after it was discovered New London’s 30-year-old wastewater facility was rusting and would likely begin leaking sewage into the ground.
Russiaville Town Council President Jeff Lipinski said his board partnered with the Howard County Board of Commissioners to find a solution to the problem, and determined the best option was transporting the town’s sewage to the nearby Russiaville plant.
“People in New London weren’t sure what was going to happen,” he said. “It could have been the case where they all had to put in individual septic tanks or build a brand new system, and it was going to be a real mess.”
Corbin King, who served as the attorney for the project, said the first step was removing the conservancy district that encompassed New London in order for Russiaville to legally start taking the wastewater. It took over four years in the courts to do that, he said.
“Dissolving a conservancy district does happen, but it doesn’t happen often,” King said. “It’s quite involved. It was a little district, and there are bigger ones, but you still have to jump through the same legal hoops.”
Russiaville took over operating the town’s failing wastewater plant in 2013 once the conservancy district was dissolved, and began planning the process of building the infrastructure to transport it to the Russiaville plant.
The state ended up funding around $900,000 of the project. The rest will be paid for through extra revenue collected from New London residents, who now pay a flat monthly rate of $83 for the service.
Lipinski said although it’s taken over a decade to complete, the project is the best long-term solution for providing wastewater services for New London residents.
“Basically, we were being good neighbors to them, as we should be, and it was a win-win for everyone,” he said.
King said it may not be the most exciting project, but it’s a good example of how government agencies can work together to solve a major issue for a small community.
“It certainly took a long time and a lot of effort from a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a project that shows how good government can work, and how different agencies and municipalities can work together for the common good. It was hard work, and it was frustrating, but we all made it happen.”
