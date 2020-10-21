Treasure chests, eerie sounds and even a full pirate ship with a skeleton crew – what sounds like the beginning of a science fiction movie is all playing out on the lawn of 1016 N. Philips St.
For homeowners Mike and Ramona Malloy, Halloween is a holiday close to their hearts, and now, one to be shared with the community. The Malloys recently spent two weeks transforming their yard into a spooktacular presentation with different settings and themes.
Given the current pandemic and raising concerns canceling many celebrations, the Malloys wanted to share the haunted holiday spirit.
“We wanted to let people have something to enjoy,” Ramona said, noting the house has already been a hit with the community. “We have people come by and stop. We tell them to get out and see what happens when you touch stuff – things go off and light up.”
While decorating their home in the past, the Malloys’ yard has never quite been filled up with spooky spirit like this. The central focus piece of the yard is a pirate ship manned by a two skeleton crew, which Ramona said gives off a “Pirates of the Caribbean” vibe.
The ship is the favorite of the Malloys’ neighbor, Wanda McKillip, who noted the way the yard is roped off makes one feel like they’re on a sailing vessel. She has also been spreading the word about the Malloy’s yard so more people in the community can come experience some Halloween magic.
“There are so many different things that have been canceled, that I think this shows to the community that this is something they can do and enjoy,” McKillip said.
While the pirate ship was a purchase, both Malloys have had a hand in creating items for their display. Ramona has spent time creating the flower displays in the window, as well as making sure the witch’s cauldron comes to life with foam and paint. She’s also used some tricks to help create an overflowing treasure chest, using foam to fill most of the space.
“I couldn’t wait to get home from work and start working on it,” she said, adding it took roughly 20 hours to get everything set up.
Along with the pirates, a giant spider, graveyard and pet cemetery scene take up the rest of the yard. Bluetooth speakers on the house play pirate music, and the garage has a pirate movie projected on it as the day turns to night. Ramona noted it’s a struggle to not buy more items anytime she’s at the store.
Mike is already working on next year’s display by creating a fort and cannons, which look like they fire. He plans to create a skeleton pirate vs. British skeletons display to take over the driveway.
Many of the pirate items come from their basement, which contains a pirate themed arcade.
Adding more lore to the home, Ramona said her dog Buddy sometimes acts suspicious.
“The house was built in 1910, we kind of tell people that it’s haunted,” she said. “One of the dogs will hear a noise at the top of the stairs and there’s nothing there and it happens maybe once a month. Buddy will go to the bottom of the stairs and just stare up there like there’s something there.”
The Malloys plan to hangout in their driveways during trick-or-treat hours on Halloween – 6-8 p.m. – giving out candy, pirate hats and eye patches while inviting anyone to come experience their display and take their minds off the world around them.
“It gives us a purpose,” Ramona said of creating the large display. “Especially this year with COVID … and a lot of mean spirited people and things have been going on; we wanted to bring some people some joy.”
