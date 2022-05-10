BUNKER HILL — Officials at Miami Correctional Facility confirmed a stabbing occurred Sunday at the prison, but didn’t provide anymore details on the incident.
The initial police callout came Sunday for someone who had been stabbed three times and sustained “uncontrollable bleeding,” according to the Peru Scanner Facebook page. The post said Lutheran Air was dispatched to the prison at 7:32 p.m.
Prison officials said the case is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.