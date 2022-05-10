Miami Correctional Facility

Miami Correctional Facility is shown.

 Photo provided

BUNKER HILL — Officials at Miami Correctional Facility confirmed a stabbing occurred Sunday at the prison, but didn’t provide anymore details on the incident.

The initial police callout came Sunday for someone who had been stabbed three times and sustained “uncontrollable bleeding,” according to the Peru Scanner Facebook page. The post said Lutheran Air was dispatched to the prison at 7:32 p.m.

Prison officials said the case is under investigation.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Carson Gerber is a reporter for the Kokomo Tribune and can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.

Recommended for you