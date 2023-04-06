All Out The Blue is one of the newer nonprofit organizations to call Howard County home.
Founded by Tashawnna Summers on April 12, 2020, the organization aims to help victims and families work through traumatic experiences.
Hoping to raise more funds for All Out The Blue and support families with children, Summers is organizing a charity barbecue cook-off and back-in-school celebration.
“It’s more of a celebration to let you know who All Out The Blue is,” Summers said of the barbecue cook-off. “We are part of the community, and we are trying to start getting assistance to help community members.”
The inaugural barbecue cook-off will run 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. It will take place in the Excel Center parking lot, 101 W. Superior St.
With a few months to prepare, Summers is now looking for cook-off participants, volunteers, sponsors and vendors who would like to set up booths on Superior Street.
Four-person teams who would like to compete in the cook-off fundraiser will have to pay an entry fee of $175. There will be two sets of judging: community judging and honorary judges.
During community judging, visitors will be able to purchase a set of 10 tickets for $10. As the visitors sample each team’s barbecue, they’ll be able to vote for their favorite dishes with their tickets.
At the end of voting, Summers is also planning to hold a raffle from the winning team’s collection of tickets.
During the event, community members will also be invited to bring donations for parents who could use a bit of back-to-school help. School supplies, such as backpacks and pencils, are welcome.
Funds raised from the event will help All Out The Blue secure an office location.
If you have any questions or would like to sign up for the event, Summers can be reached at 765-228-2149 or by emailing allouttheblueinc19@gmail.com.
