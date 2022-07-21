In addition to the County Council, sheriff and commissioner races, there will be several local township races on the ballot Nov. 8.
Townships are some of the oldest forms of government. Their typical responsibilities include fire protection and financial assistance.
According to the Howard County Clerk’s Office and recent candidate filings, here are this year’s township candidates:
Center Township trustee
Democrat: Andrew Durham
Center Township Board
Republican: Linda Koontz, incumbent; Debra Rahe, Tommy Cleaver
Democrat: Steve Geiselman, incumbent; Natalie Guest Born, incumbent; Kenneth Ferries
Center Township assessor
Republican: Tanner Heady
Democrat: Sheila Pullen, incumbent
Clay Township trustee
Republican: Nicole Cothern
Clay Township Board
Republican: Clee Oliver, Neva Boyce
Ervin Township trustee
None
Ervin Township Town Board
None
Harrison Township trustee
Republican: Joyce Ancil
Harrison Township Board
Republican: Jason Lemons, Mark Ancil, Harley Griswold
Honey Creek Township trustee
Republican: Kirk Smith
Honey Creek Township Board
Republican: Anita Kanable, Teresa Miller, Timothy Von Zell
Howard Township trustee
Republican: Rochelle Tryling
Howard Township Board
Republican: Gregory Tryling
Jackson Township trustee
None
Jackson Township Board
None
Liberty Township trustee
Republican: Troy Beachy
Liberty Township Board
Republican: Rita Kingseed, Kristina Zirkle, Cali Dewitt
Democrat: Robin Hainlen, Laurenda Hurst, Rachel Jenkins
Monroe Township trustee
Republican: Deborah Ervin-Asberry
Democrat: Paul Dorisse
Monroe Township Board
Republican: Linda Johnston
Democrat: Keith Olmstead
Taylor Township trustee
Republican: David Ancil
Democrat: Paul Munoz
Taylor Township Board
Republican: Steven Stackhouse
Democrat: Colson Shepherd
Union Township trustee
Republican: Michael Foland
Union Township Board
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.