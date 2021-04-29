After delaying the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Samaritan Caregivers Chocolate Celebration is right around the corner.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Tickets, three for $10, are available at the door or in advance. Advance tickets can be purchased at Samaritan Caregivers office or the event’s corporate sponsor, J. Edwards Gourmet, 2106 W. Sycamore St.
There will be 31 vendors offering their most delicious and decadent chocolate treats. Vendors include J. Edwards, Glover’s Ice Cream, Lucky Lemon Bakery, So Good Candies, Tastefully Indiana and Popcorn Cafe, according to a press release.
The vendors are judged in several categories, which include table display, critic’s choice baked, critic’s choice candy, critic’s choice miscellaneous and the newcomer award (most tickets redeemed).
The judges include Mayor Tyler Moore; Indiana University-Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke; Ivy Tech Director of IT Jean Heflin; Community Howard Regional Health VP of Finance John Bilo; and Posh Salon-Spa-Boutique stylist Perri Acord.
However, there is an open spot on the judge’s panel that is up for auction, Samaritan Caregivers Executive Director Jamey Henderson said.
“As of right now, there is only one bid of $500,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to bid it up. Every judge samples every vendor’s items and it goes to a great cause.”
Courtney Cain, a Samaritan Caregivers board member, has been the chair of the Chocolate Celebration for five years. She said being able to hold the event this year is meaningful.
“I feel like we are very blessed to be able to do (the event),” she said. “Last year’s was right before the shutdown, and getting to have it this year has been so exciting.”
Planning the event is a year-long process that immediately begins after the event is finished, Cain said. She’s worked to make the vendor layout inside the venue as spacious as possible. Volunteers will be offering face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
The event is typically in February, right before Valentine’s Day, but it has been pushed back to the Friday before Mother’s Day. Henderson said they will be surveying patrons to see which date they prefer.
For those working and unable to attend, businesses can order a $30 minimum of items with a $5 delivery fee which will be delivered the day of the event, Henderson said.
Samaritan Caregivers is a nonprofit organization serving Howard County residents 65 and older who live independently. The organization is a partner with United Way Serving Howard and Tipton counties and Center Township.
