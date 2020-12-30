A garage and workshop were destroyed during a large fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a residence in the 3200 block of West Alto Road.
According to a Kokomo Fire Department report, the fire was fully engulfed when first responders arrived on scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters also located two individuals inside the attached garage trying to remove a vehicle, and they were able to safely leave the structure under their own power, the report noted.
Firefighters were also initially hindered in extinguishing the flame due to lack of available hydrants, and the report indicated that tankers were requested from nearby departments.
Per the report, firefighters ruled Tuesday's fire accidental.
