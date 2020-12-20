An Amboy man died in a single vehicle accident on Sunday, according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff's Department.
Joseph Ray Good, 37, was found at the scene in the area of County Roads 500 North and 300 West around was pronounced dead on the scene by Howard County Coroner, Dr. Steven Seele, at 12:57 p.m.
Deputies were called the area of the crash at 12:36 p.m. Sunday with reports a green 1999 Ford F-350 "nearly out of view from the roadway down a deep ditch," according to the release. Galveston Police Department, Indiana State Police Department and Howard County Emergency Management Agency assisted on scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck was traveling north on 300 W. before running off the road and into a field to the west. The truck traveled approximately 600 feet before coming to a stop.
An autopsy will be performed at Community Howard Regional Hospital under direction of the coroner's office.
Investigators believed the accident may have occurred several hours before discovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Keegan Pyke at 765-614-3492.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.