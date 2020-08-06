Hazel Parton and Dorothy Martin were the kind of sisters who were inseparable in a way that almost seems uncanny.
They were born and raised in the same small town in Tennessee. They married brothers. They both moved to Kokomo around 1950 and landed jobs at Delco, where they each worked for 30 years.
In the 1980s, they both retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where they lived in the same mobile home park for decades, and they ended up briefly living on the same street when they returned to Kokomo.
Jan Myers, Hazel’s daughter, said her mom and Dorothy were the kind of sisters who were so close that it seemed like they were bound together by some strong, undefinable connection.
“They loved each other so much that their lives became parallel,” Myers said. “In my mind, it was similar to a connection to what you might see in twins, even though they were just about two years apart.”
And that connection lasted up to the day that Hazel and Dorothy died. The two passed away last week just 40 hours apart.
Dorothy died at 5:09 p.m. last Friday at the age of 90. Hazel, who didn’t know that her sister had died, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Sunday at 91.
Patty Parton, Dorothy’s daughter, said it was almost like the two were racing to see who would get to heaven first.
“I think it was a big surprise to both of them,” Patty said with a laugh. “Mom was in heaven, and all of sudden, Aunt Hazel was there, too. Neither one of them would have liked to be here on earth by themselves without the other one, so there you go.”
Hazel and Dorothy grew up in Loudon, Tennessee, where they walked together every day down a dirt road to the same small school house. They went to the same small country church every Sunday with their parents and other siblings.
Just down the road lived the Parton brothers – Edward and Elmer. On Dec. 22, 1945, in Rossville, Georgia, Hazel married Edward while he was on Christmas leave from the Navy. She was 17 years old.
Two years later, in the same small chapel in Rossville, Dorothy married Elmer when she was just 16. Patty said they both had to travel to Georgia to tie the knot because they were too young to marry in Tennessee.
Ed ended up landing a good-paying job at Delco, so the family moved to Kokomo in 1951. Dorothy and Elmer followed suit, taking a train from Tennessee to Indiana.
The sisters also eventually were hired on at Delco, which was eventually bought out by General Motors, and each worked there for 30 years. Dorothy lived in Russiaville and Hazel in Kokomo, but the sisters saw each other every day at work.
Soon, they both started families. All their kids were born in Howard County, and those kids all remember the close bond between Hazel and Dorothy.
“I think they were so close because they moved here from Tennessee, and they only had each other,” Patty said. “I think that was a lot of it. They didn’t have anybody else.”
Jan agreed, saying moving to a new town and starting their lives together in the same new place created an unbreakable bond between the sisters.
“Back in those days, family is all you had,” she said. “They were lucky and they were blessed to have each other.”
Sunday dinners at Dorothy’s house quickly became a weekly tradition. Patty said her mom loved to host friends and family at their house. Hazel loved to entertain those friends and family with her keen sense of humor, Jan said.
“My mom just enjoyed life,” she said. “She was the life of the party.”
Dorothy retired from Delco in 1981 and bought a trailer in a mobile home community in Vero Beach, Florida. By that time, she had remarried Duan “Pope” Martin, who owned a catering business in Kokomo. Hazel ended up retiring in 1987, and didn’t waste any time buying a trailer in the same park as her sister and moving to Florida.
And that’s where the sisters and their husbands wintered until 2006, when Dorothy moved back to Kokomo after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer four years earlier.
Doctors gave her 10 years to live. But Dorothy wasn’t going anywhere while her sister was still alive, Jan said.
“They gave her 10 years to live, but she had to live till now so she could die with her sister,” she said.
Dorothy’s health declined even more after she was diagnosed with dementia. Then, last year, Hazel moved back to Kokomo due to failing health, and briefly lived at Primrose Retirement Community, where her sister was staying. Hazel eventually moved to Wellbrooke Assisted Living.
And that’s where she collapsed inside her room two weeks ago. Jan said her mother’s heart had stopped beating and she was considered dead when paramedics arrived. Even so, they were able to resuscitate her and take her to the hospital.
“We had two more weeks with mom,” Jan said. “She was holding on so she could also be buried with her sister.”
Dorothy died on Friday. By then, Hazel was mostly unconscious and had no way of knowing her sister had passed away. She died just 40 hours later.
“I think it was God’s plan,” Jan said. “He had it down in his divine planner. The way he orchestrates things just gives you goosebumps.”
On Thursday, after a double funeral at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, where Hazel and Dorothy were members, the sisters were buried near each other in the same cemetery. Dorothy was buried first, but the hearse carrying Hazel was parked there so she could be near her sister before being buried as well.
Jan said the family is mourning the loss of the sisters, but also rejoicing that the two didn’t have to wait long to see each other in heaven.
“Dorothy probably said, ‘Are you here already? What’s for dinner?’” she said with a laugh.
Now, looking back at their lives, and the uncanny bond they had that led to so many shared experiences, the family has more to celebrate than to mourn, Patty said.
“They both had really had good lives,” she said. “They were blessed. They were able to enjoy each other’s company and go places and do things together, and that made a big impression on the whole family.”
