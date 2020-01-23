Kokomo has partnered with an Indiana accounting firm to analyze the city’s finances, an initiative that has yet to reveal its full scope but has been promoted by local officials as something meant to “align” city money with the new administration’s outlook.
The analysis, headed by Reedy Financial Group, was a major campaign promise of Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, although he and other city leaders have insisted it is not meant to search for wrongdoing by the Goodnight administration but is instead intended only to look at potential opportunities.
It is so far unclear how much the analysis will cost the city since officials have yet to determine its complete scope, said City Controller Wes Reed following a Board of Public Works and Safety meeting earlier this month after the approval of a letter of engagement allowing the firm to start the analysis.
Documents sent to Moore by Reedy Financial Group, however, show the company submits bills based on hours worked.
Rates range based on the position of the person completing the work: $50 for “admin” and $75-$155 for staff accountants, all the way up to $125-$225 for services completed by the owner/director.
The documents also detail the complete scope of services offered by Reedy Financial Group, ranging from developing a long-term operating and capital improvement plan and preparation/review of the city’s budget, to monthly reports for the Redevelopment Commission and Tax Increment Finance impact analyses.
It’s unclear exactly how broad of a scope Reedy Financial Group will take in its analysis of city finances, although Reed has described it as focusing on “efficiency” and trying to gain the “best understanding we can” before this year’s budget season.
Reed said the city is not looking for anything “malicious” left over from the Goodnight administration and is focused on finding “opportunities for the future.”
Reed confirmed Wednesday in response to a follow-up email from the Tribune that he did “not have much to update at this time.”
“After the contract was approved at the BOW my staff has provided financial information for Reedy to begin their study,” he said.
“In regards to what they are looking for, as I said the day the contract was passed, it is not our intent to look for any wrongdoing by the previous administration but to focus on looking for opportunities to align the finances of the City of Kokomo with the vision of Mayor Moore.”
Reedy Financial Group, which has offices in both Seymour and Indianapolis, describes itself on its website as a “certified public accounting firm that serves local units of government in Indiana” and takes “a comprehensive approach to governmental financial advisory services.”
The website shows the company has worked with a range of Hoosier governments, including Frankfort, Richmond, Madison, Noble County, Jay School Corporation and others.
Moore has long discussed his plan for a fiscal analysis upon taking office – bringing it up during his first campaign event, addressing it as a priority on election night and again citing the plan in a Nov. 17 interview at the Tribune’s offices.
“Not an audit. Again, I know early on I had mentioned audit but because of the negative connotation that the term audit typically gives is why I’m saying an analysis,” he said.
“And it’s not to try to identify or find any wrongdoing, misappropriation or anything. It’s to continue to look for opportunities, because there are a number of projects in process, being proposed that I want to continue.”
Moore added: “And so just to make sure that the funding’s available, not only for those but to continue on with the operations as we see fit. So, again, more of an identification of opportunities within the budget as opposed to any discrepancies and such.”
One of Moore’s goals that will require a significant amount of funding out of the city’s budget is the hiring of additional police officers.
The Tribune reported on Jan. 10 that the Kokomo Police Department is planning to send up to 10 eligible applicants this May to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
It’s a move the new city administration hopes will eventually bolster what officials believe is an understaffed police department and is consistent with what Moore has said would be an early focus after taking over City Hall.
“We are prepared to offer those 10 individuals currently on our eligibility list a conditional offer of employment, and we’re entering names in of people who said they wanted to attend [the ILEA],” said Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout at the time.
“Then it’s just based on timing issues whether all of them will be able to go [in May].”
The Kokomo Perspective reported this week that eight of those 10 accepted the conditional offers of employment and will be hired in April.
Information also emerged last fall showing the state’s latest audit of the City of Kokomo and its Wastewater Utility had come back clean, according to documents released by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The Goodnight administration highlighted the audit in October, distributing a media release pointing out that a preliminary report distributed by the SBOA indicated “a favorable assessment with ‘no findings,’” noted the city. This means no financial-record discrepancies or instances of noncompliance were found.
The annual audit covered the 2018 calendar year.
Former Kokomo mayor Greg Goodnight called the clean audit “important,” saying the report reaffirmed “our approach to financial transparency and accountability.”
Eric Reedy, managing partner of Reedy Financial Group, did not return a request for comment for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.