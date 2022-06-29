A proposed annexation and rezoning of a 116-acre plot of land just northwest of city limits targeted for a new residential subdivision is moving forward.
The Kokomo City Council voted 8-0 Monday to move an annexation and rezoning request from Arbor Homes for land located on the southeast corner of the intersection of West Judson and North Dixon roads to a second and final reading. Councilman Greg Davis, R-District 5, was absent from the meeting.
The council will hold its final vote on the annexation and rezoning at its July 11 meeting.
The requests were met with little discussion among the City Council. No one from the public spoke at the scheduled public hearing.
Monday’s meeting included a brief presentation from Arbor Homes, which largely retreaded details given to the Kokomo Plan Commission earlier this month.
The new subdivision, dubbed Walnut Heights, will have a total of 394 lots. Most of that space will be filled with single-family detached homes, according to Arbor Homes’ current concept plan, with approximately 26 acres reserved for unused common area.
Home sizes would range from 1,200 to 3,200 square feet. Lot sizes would be between 60 to 65 feet wide and 120 or 130 feet deep with average lot size at 8,142 square feet. The subdivision would be managed by a homeowner association.
The company also plans to construct a one-mile trail through the heart of the subdivision that would connect to both Dixon and Judson roads and the adjacent city-owned Berkley Park.
Prospective homebuyers would have 12 floor plans to choose from, and home prices would be between $325,000-$350,000, similar to the cost of other Arbor Homes communities in Kokomo and around the state. Construction is expected to begin 18-24 months after rezoning approval and will be done in increments of 60-80 homes at a time.
Notably, the subdivision would include Arbor Homes’ newest floor plan Genesis, which the company is pitching as a more affordable option compared to the company’s usual offerings.
According to the concept plan, 54 of the 394 lots would be designated for Genesis, and homes would be priced between $225,000 to $250,000 and range in size from 1,150 to 1,920 square feet.
The Genesis homes would be in nine groups of six separate homes and would be either a two- or three-story home managed by its own HOA, which would maintain the private, shared motor court leading to the Genesis homes, as well as the houses’ front landscaping, fencing and snow plowing.
A city-drafted fiscal plan on the proposed annexation recommends annexing the 116-acre lot, estimating that the city would net $112,645 in tax revenue in 2024, which would grow to $549,146 in 2028, after accounting for expenses, such as trash and recycle pickup and the installation of streetlights.
