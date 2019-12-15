Latricia Sardin walked through the Meijer’s children’s clothing department last Saturday looking for just the right outfit for her 17-month-old daughter, Lareyah.
Lareyah sat patiently in the shopping cart nearby, a pile of clothes stacked neatly behind her. And then she began to smile.
“Ah, there it is,” Howard County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Markley said as he looked at the toddler and laughed. “There’s a smile.”
Scenes like that played out all over the store on Saturday morning too, all part of the annual Cops 4 Kidz event put on by the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police.
And this year, FOP Treasurer Drew Wallsmith said, was one of the biggest and busiest years yet.
“We’ve entered into a partnership with Goodfellows of Kokomo,” Wallsmith said as he helped greet families by the cash registers. “They are assisting us with providing funding with this event, and we have also partnered with Toys for Tots to help with toys. So we were able to serve 293 kids this year, and they got a lot more toys than in the past and also got a higher budget on spending [because of the partnerships].”
But even before the families headed for Meijer for their clothing wants and needs, they had a chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the UAW 685 on Hoffer Street. While there, they were also able to pick out toys in the building’s gymnasium.
Families qualify for the Cops 4 Kidz, Goodfellows or Toys for Tots programs through an application process that begins in November, Wallsmith said. Once those families meet verification steps and are accepted into one of the programs, families are then allotted a certain amount of money based on the ages and amount of children in each family.
Upon arrival at Meijer, each family is then paired with a law enforcement officer and is free to roam around the store looking for the proper necessities. For winter, Wallsmith noted, that’s often clothing items like socks and underwear, as well as hats, mittens, scarves and coats.
“Our mission for the Kokomo FOP is to help underprivileged kids in our community,” Wallsmith said. “This event really is our forte, and it’s just great to partner with the families and children, develop partnerships with them and build relationships with the kids. That’s the ultimate goal.”
This year, several law enforcement officers from the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana University Kokomo Police, Greentown Police Department, Indiana State Police and the ATF shopped with the families, and HCSD Sheriff Jerry Asher said police get just as much out of the event as the families do.
“I think it’s a fantastic experience for the officers to come out and spend time with the families,” he said. “Obviously there is a need in Kokomo for these families to get some assistance during Christmas time, and I think it’s very important to help out the community whenever we can.”
Markley agreed with Asher, saying the event is one of his favorite community outreaches of the year.
“It’s pretty neat for us to be a part of this and just to see the smiles and hear the laughter and know that we’re hopefully making a difference in their lives,” he said. “They’re making a difference in ours too. I think my favorite part is just to see the joy that it brings to them and for them to just be able to say, ‘Hey, there are people in the community that care about us.’ That’s what it’s all about, all of us pulling together and making sure that everybody has a Merry Christmas.”
