The Associated Press is reporting Detroit’s three automakers, which includes Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.
Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today.
The decision reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday with the UAW in which the automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings. But workers, especially at some FCA factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.
Fiat Chrysler temporarily closed a factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit after workers were concerned about the virus. The company said a plant worker tested positive for the coronavirus but had not been to work in over a week. One shift was sent home Tuesday night and the plant was cleaned. But that apparently didn’t satisfy workers, and two more shifts were canceled on Wednesday.
Under an agreement reached with the union, companies will monitor the situation weekly to decide if the plants can reopen, one of the people said.
The move by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford will idle about 150,000 auto workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make.
A confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported Kokomo's Transmission Plant last week.
FCA said it deep cleaned and disinfected the man’s working area and that it deployed additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, officials noted, even re-timing break times to avoid crowding and reducing social spaces.
Despite the sanitation efforts, the Tribune has received a handful of messages from local FCA employees in recent days who expressed concerns about possible exposure to coronavirus while on the job.
Some say workers who are sick have come to work because they can't afford to stay home.
“We’ve had multiple people sent home waiting to be tested in self quarantine,” said one local FCA worker.
Other local FCA workers say sanitizer has run out and that the company's social distancing and preventative messages are inadequate. Many who spoke the Tribune said they hoped the plants would be closed.
A message seeking comment from FCA has not been returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
*This is an ongoing story*
