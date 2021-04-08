An air fryer was the cause of a fire late Wednesday evening in Greentown, according to fire officials.
Members of the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire at Greentown Apartments on Harvey Drive just before 11 p.m.
According to Chief Jason Weaver, an air fryer appeared to spark the blaze, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Due to the proximity of housing, the apartment building itself was still fully evacuated, affecting around 30 units in all.
“Everyone got out okay,” Weaver said. “ ... There was fire damage to one apartment, and there were several more that just had smoke damage.”
Along with Greentown, Weaver said other agencies that responded to the incident were Taylor Township Fire Station 1, Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS, Converse Volunteer Fire Department, Amboy Volunteer Fire Company and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
