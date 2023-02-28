The Kokomo City Council unanimously voted to rezone the former Coordinated Assistance Ministries building from institutional to downtown commercial. The decision was made Monday.
Fortune Companies Inc. plans on renovating the building at 210 N. Market St. and turning it into market rate studio and one-bedroom apartments that will operate as part of the nearby Macy Apartments complex.
According to Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, there will be four total apartments — two upstairs and two downstairs — once renovations are complete.
DJ Butcher, of Fortune Companies, previously told the Tribune the company is receiving a lot of inquiries for more studio apartments. That’s a change from years past when two-bedroom apartments were most in demand.
The development still needs approval for a special exception permit from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals to operate residential units on the main floor of a building in a downtown commercial zone.
If all goes to plan, Butcher said the company plans on beginning renovations this year.
