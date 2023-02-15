New apartments may be coming to downtown Kokomo.
Fortune Companies, Inc. is planning on turning the two-story building at 210 N. Market St., the former Coordinated Assistance Ministries building, into a handful of studio and one-bedroom apartments.
DJ Butcher, of Fortune Companies, said the second floor of the building would be turned into a “couple” one-bedroom apartments and the main floor into one, one-bedroom apartment and a “couple” studio apartments.
Butcher told the Tribune the company is receiving a lot of inquiries for more studio apartments. That’s a change from years past when two-bedroom apartments were most in demand.
The commercial real estate agency received a favorable recommendation Tuesday from the Kokomo Plan Commission regarding a rezoning request for the property from institutional downtown commercial. The request now heads to the Kokomo City Council for a final vote.
In addition, Fortune Companies needs approval for a special exception permit from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals to operate residential on the main floor in a downtown commercial zone.
If all goes to plan, Butcher said the company plans on beginning renovations this year.
