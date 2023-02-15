Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.