An Indiana appeals court has reversed the outcome of a controversial eminent domain case that pitted the city against the family that runs Kokomo Glass Shop Inc.
The decision, made unanimously by a three-judge panel, means the family is now set to receive more than $200,000 less than what it had previously been awarded in the case, which stretches back to 2016 and involves a now-prominent piece of downtown land.
“Christmas came early for the taxpayers this year,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight in a statement. “We are grateful that the higher court made a ruling, and that the interests of the taxpayers were protected.”
In mid-March, a jury in Howard Superior Court 2 awarded more than $300,000 to the Newtons for “the … property owner’s damages” after the city used eminent domain to obtain property in an area that will in coming years be home to a hotel and conference center.
The property taken by the city, at 226 S. Main St., held “storage and manufacturing for the glass company,” according to court documents. The structure has since been torn down.
Court filings note the Main Street property, comprising roughly 0.27 acres, was acquired by the city “as a means to further the hazard mitigation in the area and to further the economic development of the City of Kokomo.”
The area also has been targeted for trail improvements.
But it is best known as the centerpiece of a lengthy legal battle.
The case, it’s important to note, is titled Estate of Audra Newton v. City of Kokomo because, at the time of her death in December 2015, Audra Newton owned the property at 226 S. Union St. and 226 S. Main St., which were utilized by Kokomo Glass.
In her will, Audra Newton left both parcels to her son, the company’s current president, Brad Newton. His son, Wes Newton, listed on the company’s website as vice president, is mentioned in the ruling as now being “responsible for the day-to-day operations of Kokomo Glass.”
Then, in December 2016, the city filed a complaint to condemn the Main Street parcel, according to the appeals court filing. The family did not object and Howard Superior Court 2 “appointed three appraisers to assess the Estate’s damages from the taking.”
The appraisers filed a report the next summer showing the fair market value of the Main Street parcel was $100,000; they also found the taking of the property would cause an additional $43,000 in damages to “the residue,” or the remaining Union Street property.
That amounted to a total of $143,000.
Court records show the city deposited that amount with a court clerk and “moved the court to grant the City possession of the Main Street parcel.”
The court granted the motion but also “continued the cause of action for the purpose of resolving the dispute between the City and the Estate as to the amount of damages.”
Notably, when the city took over the Main Street property Kokomo Glass was unable to continue its business operations.
Kokomo Glass’ showroom and salesroom were located across the street on Union Street and the company maintained that it could not operate at the Union Street location without the Main Street site.
Kokomo Glass has since relocated out of downtown Kokomo to 3030 S. LaFountain St. The former storeroom, at 226 S. Union St., sold in June for $357,500 to Marion-based Union Street Metal LLC, according to property records.
Union Street Metal is owned by developer Nick Chochos, according to the secretary of state’s website. The building had a for-sale or –lease sign in a window Monday afternoon.
The Newtons, meanwhile, filed exceptions in September 2017 to the appraisers’ assessment, asking instead for a jury trial.
The court granted the motion and set the “matter of damages” for a jury trial. Before trial, however, the city offered to settle for $160,000; the offer that was rejected.
The city then filed a motion to exclude evidence of Kokomo Glass’ relocation expenses and lost profits “caused by the condemnation of the Main Street parcel” from the trial, saying it was irrelevant to the taking of the property and therefore the court case.
The court, led by Judge Brant Parry, denied the motion.
The city, as described by the appeals court, later moved at the close of evidence at the March trial for a “directed verdict alleging that, while the Estate had presented evidence of damages to the Union Street property sustained by Kokomo Glass, it has not presented evidence that the Estate had sustained any such damages.”
The motion was denied, and the jury later awarded the Newtons $305,600 in damages – broken down as $100,000 for the taking of the Main Street property and $205,600 for damages to the union Street site.
Added to the judgment was 8% interest each year from the taking (August 2017). The Newtons were also awarded $25,000 in litigation expenses.
Then, in May, Parry denied an appeal filed by the city, which claimed the jury decision was unfairly high and not supported by Indiana law. The city claimed the jury verdict “was excessive, because it included damages not recoverable under the Eminent Domain Act.”
Parry also denied a request by Kokomo attorney Katherine Noel, representing the Newtons, for even more money for her clients that she said was owed after the court misrepresented “the date of the [property] taking.”
In general, though, Noel argued that the jury verdict was not excessive and was supported by evidence presented at trial.
But in June the city, represented by Indianapolis law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, filed a notice of appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals.
A three-judge panel then handed down its unanimous ruling in favor of the city’s position last week, on Dec. 18.
It ruled that the trial court mistakenly denied the city’s motion for a directed verdict, saying the “record is clear that the only evidence of damages presented at trial, other than the agreed-upon $100,000 for the Main Street parcel, were damages allegedly incurred by Kokomo Glass.”
“The Estate’s attempt to conflate Kokomo Glass with the Estate or with [Brad Newton] is not well taken. They are not ‘one and the same’ as the Estate argued at trial,” noted the ruling.
“While [Brad Newton] is both the sole shareholder of Kokomo Glass and the personal representative of the Estate, only the Estate is a party to this matter, and it is a separate entity from Kokomo Glass.”
The ruling continued: “The Estate did not present any evidence that it had incurred damages related to the Union Street parcel, which was the sole issue before the jury. The City was entitled to a directed verdict awarding damages to the Estate of $100,000 for the condemnation of the Main Street parcel, which damages the City conceded.”
The appeals court, meanwhile, sent instructions to Howard Superior Court 2 to enter judgment in favor of the Newtons in the amount of $100,000, along with the 8% interest.
But, because the amount is less than what the city offered to settle one year before trial, the appeals court said the estate is no longer “entitled to litigation expenses.”
The situation even made a brief appearance during campaign season when Mayor-elect Tyler Moore, then a Republican candidate, highlighted the court case during a discussion about the hotel and conference center project in a September forum.
“One issue surrounding that that I would love to see be put to rest is the settlement with the Newtons. I think we as a city owe them the respect that they need and deserve in being asked to leave,” said Moore.
Moore did not return a request for comment Monday. Also not returning requests for comment were Kokomo Glass and Noel.
It is unclear whether the case will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.