Progress was made Tuesday night on multiple developments, including Kokomo’s two most prominent ongoing projects: the downtown hotel and conference center and the east side’s Championship Park complex.
The Kokomo City Plan Commission voted unanimously to give multiple approvals for the projects, along with an OK that moves forward a three-lot development in front of the city’s Walmart.
Notably, members gave a vital development plan approval to the hotel and conference center initiative, which will bring a six-story, 121-room Hilton Garden Inn and a conference center – the two will be connected by a second-story bridge – to the block between Main and Union streets, bordered by Superior Street to the north and Wildcat Creek to the south.
News broke in October that Envoy Companies had signed on to develop the hotel and conference center, along with a parking garage slated to be built across Superior Street from the project.
The 189-space, four-level parking garage, which will also contain 2,200 square feet of retail space, received development plan approval last month.
Envoy is the third developer to be publicly attached to the large-scale, multi-million-dollar development since its initial announcement in July 2018. The project is now expected to open near the end of 2021.
The project also emerged at a Howard County Council meeting Friday, when economic development officials received approval from council members to spend $1.9 million in innkeeper’s tax revenue held by the Howard County Convention, Visitors & Tourism Commission, also known as the CVB.
The conference center in total will cost around $11.3 million; Kokomo and Howard County’s governments have also committed funding mechanisms to the project.
“In this community, we do have quality meeting facilities, we have quality lodging facilities, but nowhere currently do we have those combined,” said Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
“And if we’re going to compete for conference business, we just have to have an asset that combines both meeting facilities and lodging facilities. So that’s really what’s driving this development.”
Sparks added: “I want to make clear also that we have no intention of developing this asset to compete with existing facilities. This is all about trying to bring in new activity to the community that we’re not currently in a position to compete for.”
Sherry Matlock, manager of the CVB, presented findings from a “preliminary economic impact forecast” she said showed if Kokomo hosted a two-day conference with approximately 200 attendees once a week during the year the annual economic impact would be $3.3 million.
“The estimate of visitor spending per attendee would be an estimate of $241, and that visitor spending includes not only their hotel, food and beverage, museum admissions, entertainment, gas in their car, transportation, those types of activities in our community that visitors spend money on,” she said.
Championship Park
The Plan Commission also gave unanimous approval to the primary plat for the incoming Championship Park development.
Essentially, the primary plat approval broke up the area’s existing parcels into five separate parcels, which will include the project’s eight softball/baseball diamonds, overflow parking and space for future commercial development.
Along with that was approval for the creation of a new public roadway that will include entrances off Markland Avenue and Goyer Road and snake through the development.
The entrance off Goyer Road will effectively be an extension of Vaile Avenue.
“Pretty much where the drive is now that goes into Darrough Chapel Park, that will be a roadway that connects all the way through,” said Kokomo City Engineer Carey Stranahan.
The veteran’s memorial at that drive will remain.
As Stranahan noted, Tuesday’s OK also encompassed drainage detention, the storm sewer and curbs and sidewalks. Multiple residents questioned how the project will affect the area’s drainage, although Stranahan assured them it will in many areas have a positive effect.
He noted, too, that a traffic study is slated to take place focused largely on the area around Markland Avenue and 200 East; meanwhile, no changes to Goyer Road are planned.
“As part of this development, we will also be extending sanitary infrastructure as well as providing master plan drainage for the entire Championship Park parcel being developed at this time, as well as providing additional utilities that will be used for the commercial and future development,” added Justin Olashuk, an engineer for Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint, Inc. who was representing Henke Development Group at Tuesday’s meeting.
Plans for the $86 million development, which still requires a more comprehensive development plan approval from the Plan Commission, were unveiled July 2.
The project includes two clusters of multi-purpose athletic fields. The artificial-turf fields, according to a rendering, will be arranged in two quad-plex diamond-shaped setups with concessions and other amenities positioned in the middle of the arrangement.
In coordination with the fields, Henke Development Group, which worked on the enormous Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, plans to invest an estimated $77 million to develop 16 out-lots on land east of Darrough Chapel Park.
The development is expected to include new business, office, retail and restaurant space. Also mentioned in the announcement was space for new hotels.
Valvoline
Revealed at Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting was news that a Valvoline Instant Oil Change is coming to 1820 E. Markland Ave.
Plan Commission members gave unanimous development plan approval to the Valvoline project, which will fill the southwest lot of a development that will first include tearing down a 35,472-square-foot building and dividing the space into three separate lots.
One lot is expected to be a drive-thru Wendy’s, while the second lot is now known to be Valvoline. The third lot’s future is currently unknown.
The area, in front of Kokomo’s Walmart, has in recent years been home to GameStop, Don Pancho’s Mexican restaurant and Country Choice, a local meat shop.
Country Choice, however, closed on Sept. 28, according to its Facebook page, while the Kokomo Perspective reported this week that Don Pancho’s will soon re-open at 1833 S. Plate St., the former site of Front Row Live.
GameStop is, at the moment, still open on East Markland Avenue. It is currently unclear whether the store will merge with its other location at Markland Mall or relocate to another site in Kokomo and maintain two GameStop stores in Kokomo.
Overall, the property will be divided into three lots comprising roughly three acres. Two of the lots – Wendy’s and Valvoline – will be situated next to each other on the southern half of the property, while the north half will be its own lot.
Developing the project will be Midland Atlantic Properties, which has offices in Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Midland has hired Carmel-based Civil Site Group Inc. to design the development.
Patrick Boyle, a senior associate with Midland, told the Tribune in a September interview the company was under contract to purchase the property, although property records show the structure is still owned by Colburn LLC, which has a Tipton address and is managed by Judy Colburn.
Boyle, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, said the decision on whether to start construction this year will depend heavily on when winter hits and how quickly government approvals take place.
Meanwhile, Richard Gallegos, a representative with Valvoline, told the Plan Commission the business will operate drive-thru service with no appointments needed.
“We pride ourselves on the quick oil change. A customer comes in, they pull into the bay, they stay in their vehicle. We have screens that they can see what’s going on under the hood and under [the vehicle]. And they’re out in about 15 minutes for an oil change,” he explained.
Other car services, like tire rotations and fluid replacements, will be offered. Valvoline will also put in a sidewalk at the business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.