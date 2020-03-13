School districts around Miami, Tipton and Howard counties are announcing closures due to the COVID-19 situation.
Kokomo Schools
Kokomo School Corp. has decided to close all school buildings and cancel all face-to-face instruction, effective at the end of the day on Friday, March 13.
“Tentatively, Kokomo Schools plans to reopen school buildings Monday, April 20, 2020, but this date is subject to change,” Kokomo Schools Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said in a press release. “Moreover, all extra- and co-curricular activities are canceled, while any community or non-profit organization which regularly utilizes our school buildings or our school grounds will not be permitted to do so until April 20, 2020.”
Kokomo Schools will be operating on a special schedule that ensures the continuity of education for its students.
On regular-scheduled school days, which excludes spring break scheduled March 30-April 10, Kokomo will be operating on a special schedule. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be remote or distance learning. There will be no class on Tuesdays or Fridays with no make-up days.
“Operating remote classes three days a week will allow our teachers an opportunity to create quality and innovative lessons, while providing feedback to students based upon submitted work,” Hauswald said in the release. “This schedule allows some regularity in our long-term schedule for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year should eventualities require an extension of this timeline.”
Students needing food will be taken care of by the school. Each Wednesday during school weeks, excluding spring break, five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to each student between 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Bon Air Middle School (2796 Apperson Way North), Central Middle School (303 E. Superior St.), and Maple Crest Middle School (2727 S. Washington St).
These meals come at no cost.
Western Schools
Western School Corp. announced on Friday, March 13, that schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16.
This was based on guidance from the Howard County Health Department and in collaboration with other Howard County school districts.
On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, there will be no e-learning. These two days will be used as waiver days approved by the state.
In a letter sent out by the corporation, students are advised to be prepared to return to school tentatively on April 6. The situation is still being evaluated and further information will be sent out.
E-learning lessons will begin Wednesday, March 18, and continue through Friday, March 27.
Teachers will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily to support assignments. Parents can also access the e-learning lessons from their child’s Google Classroom App. Parents may also call the school’s technology integrator at 765-883-1449 for technical assistance for e-learning days.
If you do not have internet access to e-learning lessons, contact your child’s teacher for supplemental materials.
Families in need of food support are encouraged to call 765-883-1462 by Tuesday, March 17. Supplemental food support will begin on March 18.
Tri-Central Schools
“The plan at this time is to be closed through all of Spring Break,” Tri-Central Community Schools Superintendent Dave Driggs said in an email. “This decision is not made lightly as we not only believe that face to face education is the best for our students, but also that our schools have served as a safe zone through the beginning of this outbreak.”
Driggs said he has consulted with Howard and Tipton county superintendents and feels closing is the best course of action to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Tipton County Health Department is fully in support of the decision.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has given schools a 20-day waiver off of the 180-day requirement. Tri-Central will be using the waivers on March 16-17.
“We then will start with E-Learning on Wednesday, March 18th, and have E-Learning Days through March 26th, which is the last day before Spring Break,” Driggs said about the plan going forward. “We then will move into Spring Break March 27 through April 6.”
Students will return on April 7, 2020.
If the schools need to remain closed for longer, the corporation will get information out to the community as quickly as possible.
Eastern Schools
Eastern Schools will be closed Monday, March 16-Monday, April 13. In a letter to parents, Eastern School Corp. Superintendent Keith Richie called this process “necessary to mitigate the world-wide COVID-19 outbreak which has been confirmed in Indiana.”
The time frame for the closing is subject to change. The corporation says to expect an update by March 27.
Taylor Schools
Taylor School Corp. Superintendent Chris Smith confirmed the schools would be closing Monday, March 16-Monday, April 6, when spring break is over. Tentatively, Smith hopes for the students to return the Monday after the break. The situation will be reassessed on March 27.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, school will resume in a new format with instructions for Taylor Elementary students posted on the TES webpage as well as the TES Facebook page. Instructions for middle and high school students were sent home March 13 and are also available on the respective schools' webpages.
With this method of instruction, students will start their day about two hours later than normal with 45 minutes built in for lunch, and will conclude at roughly the same time as a normal school day.
March 16, 17 and 27 will be no-school days that will not be made up.
In a letter from Smith, it is stated that if a student needs to pick up essential items such as an iPad, Chromebook, textbooks, musical instruments, etc., this can be done from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Taylor Middle and High schools. At Taylor Elementary, such things can be done from 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Northwestern Schools
Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, Northwestern School Corp. will close all schools through the end of spring break, Monday, March 30-Monday, April 6.
March 18-27 will be utilized as e-learning days.
Maconaquah Schools
Maconaquah School Corp. is restricting access to all individuals to all school corporation buildings after receiving recommendations from the Miami County Health Department. This begins today, March 13, at 4 p.m. until Wednesday, March 18.
According to Maconaquah School Corp. Superintendent James Callane, this restriction length was picked because the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 96 hours on a surface.
On March 18 essential staff and custodial staff will return to the building.
Monday, March 16, is the beginning of MSC's two-week spring break and will continue as such.
Callane said the school will reassess the situation before the end of break to see when students might be able to return. Callane is hopeful the students will be able to return after break.
If students would need to stay home longer, the school would shift to e-learning.
Peru Schools
March 13, Peru School Community Schools Superintendent Sam Watkins released a letter on Facebook announcing Peru schools would close starting Monday, March 16, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Thursday, March 12, all extra-curricular, co-curricular, events, practices and activities at school buildings/district have been canceled until Monday, April 6.
Schools will be closed from March 16-20, and there will be e-learning from Monday, March 16, to Thursday, March 19. There will be no e-learning or school Friday, March 20.
During spring break, March 23-April 3, school will be closed and only essential personnel will be required in buildings.
The decision was made under the advice of Miami County Health Department Director Dr. Christi Redmon.
“Please be aware that these precautions are being taken to reduce or limit our community’s exposure to the virus,” Watkins said in the letter.
The corporation will share additional information regarding e-learning, lunch plans and procedures, as well as other important updates over the next couple of days.
