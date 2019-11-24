Janell Ahnert was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine. On dealing a narcotic drug, to 1,460 days, with 116 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 116 days of jail time credit served. On possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 174 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 174 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Brittany Anderson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of battery against a public safety official, to 365 days, with six days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Shyla Marie Bergesen, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of unlawful possession of a syringe, to 913 days, with 180 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 71 actual days and 142 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Brittany Leigh Black, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with 66 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 33 actual days and 66 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Bret Rowe Cooper, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 365 days, with 72 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 36 actual days and 72 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Danny Ray Johnson was sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. On possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with eight days executed and the balance on supervised probation. On driving while suspended, to 365 days, with four days executed and the balance on supervised probation. The two sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant has four actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Kayla Lawhead was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of a narcotic drug and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. On possession of a narcotic drug, to 548 days, with two days executed and the balance on supervised probation. On operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, to 365 days, all suspended to supervised probation. The defendant had one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The two sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Kirstin D. Pounds, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of unlawful possession of a syringe, to 913 days, with 132 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 66 actual days and 132 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Jordan A. Rawlins, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of dealing marijuana, to 730 days, with two days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Justin Shrock, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of domestic battery, to 913 days, with 270 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 135 actual days and 270 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a Men’s Non-Violence Education Group and pay all court costs and fees.
Rashell Tyler, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 1 of conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate, to 1,460 days, with 19 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 14 actual days and 19 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
