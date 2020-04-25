A Chicago, Illinois man has been arrested and charged after a shooting incident that left another man injured inside Walmart Saturday afternoon.
Keith N. Terrell, 30, is now facing a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, according to officials with the Kokomo Police Department.
He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
Officers were dispatched to the store shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in reference to the shooting and learned from witnesses that there was a fight inside the front of the store involving several males, a KPD media release indicated.
During the fight, a 29-year-old male was shot several times, and authorities say he was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted down to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
At the time of the release, that man was in surgery for his injuries, and police have not released his identity.
Police also detained several individuals shortly after the shooting incident, but it’s still unclear whether more arrests will be made at this time.
If you have any information that can assist police with the investigation, you are urged to contact Det. Jeff Catt at 765-456-7280 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
