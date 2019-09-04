Police have arrested five people whom they say were involved in a shots-fired incident near Studebaker Park Monday evening.
According to initial scanner traffic, officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to Dunbar Court on the north side of Kokomo around 7 p.m. in reference to multiple gunshots in the area. At the time, there were also reportedly several people in nearby Studebaker Park, including children, as was seen in a video a local mother posted online showing the chaos during and after the shots rang out.
A short time later, a red Ford F-150 truck with black stripes was seen fleeing the area, scanner traffic indicated.
The five occupants of the vehicle were later identified as Tarik L. Dordoni, 23, and Xavier Sedale Malone, 22, both of Kokomo; as well as Antonio Gholar, 23, Timothy Gonzalez-Umstead, 37, and Kentrell Lavael Reese, 26, all of Chicago, according to KPD records.
After officers arrived in the area, a vehicle pursuit began, scanner traffic indicated, and the five men were seen tossing guns from the truck during the pursuit.
One of those guns was recovered at KFC, 1523 S. Reed Road. Another was recovered in the 800 block of East King Street, according to the scanner. Police also recovered a third gun, but it’s unclear of the location where that was found.
The pursuit ended around the 700 block of South Jay Street, where all five men then fled from the truck on foot, scanner traffic noted. Apprehended right away was Gonzalez-Umstead, Malone and Reese.
Gholar was later arrested in the 800 block of East King Street, and Dordoni was arrested in the 100 block of South Union Street, according to police.
Dordoni is facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Malone is facing preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Both Dordoni and Malone are currently being held at the Howard County jail on $250,000 cash bond.
Gonzalez-Umstead is facing a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and he is being held at the jail on $9,000 cash bond.
Gholar and Reese are both facing a preliminary misdemeanor charge each of resisting law enforcement, and they are currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
According to a secretary with Howard County Superior Court III, all five men will be due in court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, if they do not bond out of jail before that time.
