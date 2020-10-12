Kokomo’s Artist Alley and Sculpture Walk have been named one of the state’s Top 20 public art displays, joining a list of unique murals and outdoor art from all around Indiana.
The designation came as part of the state’s “The 20 IN 20” campaign, which is published by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development’s Visit Indiana website to promote unique destinations in cities and towns.
“Art is how humans add to our world’s beauty, and the best way to brighten a community is by putting art on public display,” said a release from the state tourism office. “You don’t have to look hard to find incredible works of public art in Indiana.”
In Kokomo, the list gives a shout-out to the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, which organizes the paintings and other works in Artist Alley. The list also highlights the Kokomo Sculpture Walk, which is a self-guided tour featuring nine large-scale sculptures located along downtown trails.
“Beautiful murals that span whole alley walls and new innovative sculptures are truly making this state a premier art destination,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in a release.
As part of the state’s campaign, people who visit a destination from any of the lists and posts a photo on Instagram with #The20IN20 is entered to win a giveaway, including a beanie cap, golf umbrella, beach towel or stadium blanket.
Other Kokomo sites also have been dubbed some of the top destinations in Indiana.
Old Ben, considered the world’s largest steer, and the giant Sycamore Stump made the list of the Top 20 roadside attractions in the state, and Kokomo Opalescent Glass was named one of the Top 20 “bucket list” destinations.
