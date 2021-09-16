In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Kokomo Art Association is presenting a special guest artist, Araceli Munoz, in an exhibition of photo-ethnography entitled “ROAD TO MY ROOTS: A Mexican-American in Search of Her Identity”.
The exhibition opened earlier this month at Artworks Gallery, located in Kokomo at 210 N. Main Street. Hispanic Heritage Month started Wednesday.
A first generation born Mexican-American photographer, Munoz was inspired by the many trips she and her parents would take to their home in Jalisco as a child.
“These trips became the foundation and spark of my interest in finding out more about the roots of my identity,” said Munoz, who was born and raised in Lafayette,Indiana.
Munoz’ interest in photography was cultivated as a young teenager in the art program at Lafayette Jefferson High School, eventually garnering her a Scholastic Award Prize for excellence in photography. She is currently finishing her degree in photography at Columbia College in Chicago.
“While documenting through photography it became a duty and mission of mine to teach others about the history of México—not just what we see on TV or hear about on the mainstream media,” explained Munoz.
Her travels in Mexico took her to Mexico City, Oaxaca and many other regions, and included intense documentation of social justice movements such as the Zapatistas.
Munoz’ ethnography is a provocative pictorial exploration of themes such as the cycle of life, women, and human and civil rights—a reflection of life in Mexico that echoes the past, while being relevant to today.
