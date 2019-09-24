Just days before a much-awaited forum, Kokomo’s mayoral race has shrunk from three candidates to two – sort of.
Libertarian Michael Virgin, who began a longshot mayoral campaign this spring, has announced his “formal withdrawal” from a race that also includes Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith.
Instead, Virgin has asked his supporters to vote for Moore, a candidate Virgin calls “very similar” to himself who wants “many of the same things” for Kokomo.
Virgin’s decision, also motivated by a personal job opportunity, was first announced on his campaign’s Facebook page and website Friday.
What he is calling his withdrawal, however, will not keep Virgin’s name off ballots this fall.
Because Virgin waited to make his decision until after the legal July 15 deadline for candidates to withdraw from the municipal election, he will still appear as a choice for local voters.
In other words, three mayoral candidates will appear on Kokomo ballots: Moore, Smith and, yes, Virgin.
But Virgin has made himself clear: Don’t vote for me. Vote for Moore.
“I have had several people tell me that Tyler and I want the exact same things for Kokomo. So much so that we have said the exact same things, just his have more of a political sound to them, go figure as he is currently a politician, while mine were more of a ‘regular’ sound, whatever you define regular as,” wrote Virgin.
“They were enough alike that even Tyler and me noticed it.”
Virgin and Moore met at Howard County Republican Party headquarters on Friday, where Virgin told Moore that he would be throwing his support behind the Republican campaign.
“We discussed the future of Kokomo in general and there really was no difference in what we wanted. I was able to share with him a few ideas that I had not talked about publicly,” noted Virgin, who started his own campaign by saying Kokomo needs a new person unattached to local politics in the mayor’s office.
That mindset has now changed with his embrace of Moore, who has spent a decade in his current role as Howard County commissioner.
“We discussed that both of us had heard that our ideas were similar enough that some people were actually torn between whether they should vote for him or for me and that it could impact our runs and act as a free-pass to [Smith],” wrote Virgin.
In an interview, Moore said he was initially surprised by Virgin’s decision to remove himself from consideration and “was very humbled” to receive the Libertarian’s support.
“I think it’s a tremendous boost to my campaign,” said Moore, calling Virgin’s change of heart “just as wonderful as the handful of endorsements I’ve received from the other organizations that have already come forward.”
Moore, who first learned about Virgin dropping out during their Friday afternoon meeting, agreed that he and Virgin have a similar outlook toward Kokomo and its needs.
The one difference recalled by Moore was Virgin’s criticism of aspects of Howard County’s smoking ban; Moore voted in favor of the ban in 2017.
Meanwhile, both Virgin and Moore, in maybe their most clear overlap, have been vocal with calls for more resources and boosted hiring for the city’s police and fire departments and made public safety a leading campaign issue.
“After my conversation with him, a lot of what we feel needed to be done for Kokomo was in line. … I think for the most part we did seem to have similar thoughts and ideas for the city,” said Moore.
About whether he was ever worried Virgin could steal votes from his campaign, Moore said: “My initial worry is not getting elected at all. I’m just as concerned if not more concerned about the votes that Abbie will take away from me.”
In an interview, Smith said she was “surprised” by the news of Virgin’s departure from the race, saying the two recently had a conversation and that he “seemed to have some pretty strong feelings about the direction of the city.”
Smith agreed that Virgin and Moore as candidates were “very much alike” and said she’s seen “the same level of content” from the two men.
“I think there’s a very big difference between them and me, both in terms of leadership ability and the plan for Kokomo’s future,” she said.
“I’ve set out a 39-page platform that was researched and detailed and cited and goes through the three main areas of a mayor’s job responsibility, and has four main points [in each area] and has very clear action items. And I haven’t seen that from either of them.”
Forum coming this week
This fall’s mayoral forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Havens Auditorium on the campus of Indiana University Kokomo.
On the stage Thursday will be Moore and Smith. Virgin, following the decision to remove himself from consideration and endorse Moore, will no longer be part of the forum.
The forum will be hosted by the Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Perspective, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters.
Each of the parties agreed that to maintain fairness in the forum it would not be appropriate to put Virgin, now a Moore supporter, on stage with the other two candidates.
Similar to this spring – extra seating had to be brought in to IUK’s Kresge Auditorium to handle an overflow crowd there to hear Republican and Democratic mayoral candidates prior to the May primary – the Smith-Moore-Virgin forum is likely to create a spirited atmosphere inside the larger Havens Auditorium venue as voters work to decide who will replace outgoing three-term mayor Greg Goodnight.
Moore and Smith are expected to discuss issues ranging from public safety and economic development to infrastructure and other topics related to City Hall.
Also scheduled to appear Thursday are candidates for the Kokomo Common Council’s First District (incumbent Democrat Mike Wyant and Republican Jason Acord) and its Fourth District (incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth, Republican Greg Jones and Libertarian Daniel Purvis III).
A second night of forums will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3 and will feature races for a total of five council seats.
Included will be candidates for the council’s three at-large positions (incumbent Democrats Bob Hayes and Mike Kennedy, Democrat Matt Sedam, and Republicans Matt Grecu, Kara Kitts-McKibben and Tony Stewart).
The top three vote-getters in November will take over the at-large council seats at the New Year.
Also slated to appear Oct. 3 are candidates for the Second District race (incumbent Democrat Bob Cameron and Republican Lynn Rudolph) and Third District contest (Democrat Cathy Cox-Stover and Republican Ray Collins).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.