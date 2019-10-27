Akron resident Amber Dyson glances at the “Bell of Victory” that sets at the entrance to Community Howard Regional Health’s oncology department every time she walks by.
But she’s not ready to ring it just yet.
“I’m in remission, and the doctor says I’m cancer free,” she said. “That’s amazing, but I want to wait until I’m completely done with everything first.”
It’s been a long six months for Dyson, who also works in the hospital’s respiratory therapy department.
Back in April, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer after feeling something unusual during a self-examination. A trip to her nurse practitioner ended up confirming her worst fears.
“I kind of knew something was going on with me, but I had a trip scheduled, a cruise,” Dyson said. “ … So I scheduled my appointment for the week after and went to see her after I got home from the cruise. And she said, ‘Yeah, there’s something going on. You’re on the right track. Let’s get a mammogram and ultrasound.’
“And she called me before I even got down here to work and said there’s something definitely suspicious. She wanted me to get a biopsy. … I found out four or five days later that it was positive.”
It was an absolute devastating blow to Dyson, a single mother with four kids.
“My oldest is 18, so I could just speak with him about it,” she said, referring to how she broke the news of her cancer to her children. “He understood everything. But then my next age group is 8, 7, and 3. So I basically just said, ‘OK, mommy’s really sick.’ We told them I have cancer and would do the best we could. And they were pretty good with it. The questions started when I lost all my hair. … So that became more of a reality for them.”
But although Dyson’s breast cancer has impacted her life in nearly every way, her resolve to fight and beat the illness is as strong as ever, according to her father Gary Halterman.
“Her strength is indescribable,” he said through tears. “She’s as strong as a mountain. I tell people that what she’s going through, no one wants to know. It’s that horrible. And if you watch someone go through that, you just can’t imagine what it takes. Not only just to get through it, but to take care of the kids and work her job and not have to be admitted in the hospital, it’s just unbelievable. I think God has given her strength.”
But some days are still harder than others, like the four doses of doxorubicin — also known as the “red devil,” — Dyson had to endure in the beginning stages of treatment or having to deal with the aftermath of her recent double mastectomy.
Still, even in the darkest days, Dyson said there is always hope.
“Staying positive has been hard, but that’s also what I think has gotten me through this is by staying positive,” she said. “And my faith as well because I have a great church that I belong to.”
Dyson admitted that she also has a great support system, something she stressed is needed when you go through such a life-altering circumstance.
“Find a good support system if you don’t have one,” she said when asked about advice she’d give others in her shoes. “Even if it’s just a couple people, find someone you can rely on when you’re not feeling well. Because for me, I know everyone here at the hospital and this department has been great to me.”
Dyson also took a few moments to discuss the importance of self-examinations and mammograms when it comes to early detection, critical tests that could often mean a difference between life and death.
“I have a very aggressive form of cancer,” she said. “When I found it, I was at Stage 3, almost to Stage 4. So the earlier you can find it, the better off you will be. And if you feel like a doctor isn’t listening to you, find another doctor or nurse practitioner.
“They might say it’s nothing too, but at least you’d have it looked at. I had a mammogram a couple years ago, and it was clear. But then I felt something on my own self-screening, and that got the ball rolling.”
And while Dyson said there are still a few bumps along the road ahead, she said she’s taking them in stride and learning to stop and smell the proverbial roses. Cancer has broken her heart but also made her slow down and appreciate the small things in life, she said.
She said it’s also made her more empathetic to her own patients and their struggles, as well as quicker to accept help from those who offer it.
Dyson hopes she can give back to the hospital’s oncology department one day, perhaps even starting her own foundation that can help give money to others going through treatment.
“I said from the beginning, there’s some reason why I was chosen to go through this,” she said. “Whether it’s to help someone else later, I don’t know yet, but there’s a bigger purpose to all of this. And that’s what keeps me going.”
And for Halterman, what keeps him going is the thought of his baby girl one day ringing that silver bell.
“It’s pretty neat that they have that out there because she [Dyson] looks forward to it. … It’s really nothing but just ringing a bell, but it’s like she’s ringing it because she finally beat it [cancer]. And the day that she finally rings it, the day that she doesn’t have to walk in and do anything for cancer anymore, that’ll be a glorious day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.