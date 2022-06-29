Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Kokomo immediate care center this week
According to a company release, the center, located at 186 E. Southway Boulevard, will close Thursday. In the statement, Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a "comparable position at one of our many sites of care."
No reason was given for the closure and its unclear how many workers are affected.
The decision is part of a statewide closure of the hospital system's immediate care centers.
Here is the full list of Ascension St. Vincent Immediate Care Centers that are closing statewide:
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent — Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent — Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
- Peyton Manning Children's Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent — Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group — St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care
