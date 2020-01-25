A smattering of area residents braved the winter weather Saturday morning to join four state lawmakers at Indiana University Kokomo for the first of this year’s three Third House sessions in the city.
The group, which gathered inside Kresge Auditorium, addressed topics ranging from redistricting, teacher pay and same-day voter registration to a controversial bill recently filed by a Kokomo-based state senator that would remove primary elections for U.S. Senate seats.
Hosted by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, the event included Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo; and Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero.
Here are the highlights:
Voter registration
Amid unremarkable voter turnout figures, one question — queries were submitted on notecards to a moderator — asked lawmakers whether they would support same-day voter registration, a tactic used by nearly two dozen states that allows voters to register and vote at the same time.
The Anderson Herald Bulletin reported Friday that organizations that study voter behavior estimate that states adopting the system generally see turnouts increase by an average of 5%.
Right now, Indiana law requires residents to register to vote — or change a registration — 29 days before an election, noted the paper.
A similar question asked whether Indiana could increase its Election Day polling hours; a proposal has been introduced at the Statehouse that would extend voting hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lawmakers, however, seemed unreceptive to the ideas Saturday.
“I’ve not studied the issue, but we allow people to register to vote when they get their driver’s license, you can register to vote online, you can register to vote at county fairs. Accessibility to register to vote, I mean, it’s a responsibility,” said Karickhoff.
“If you can’t find a way to register, more access I don’t know that changes — that moves the needle. … I don’t think same-day voter registration is going to move the needle one bit.”
Cook added: “I have to agree with that. I voted for the vote centers myself, and I think we have ample opportunities with the early voting that we now have. We have one of the best early voting measures in the country at this point.”
One report, from the U.S. Elections Project, ranked Indiana 40th in the country when it came to voter turnout as a percentage of voting eligible population in the 2018 election.
In the 2019 municipal election, Kokomo saw roughly 36% of registered voters turnout, an uninspiring number that was still nearly double the amount that cast ballots in the previous mayoral election, in 2015.
The 2015 election, however, was held prior to the implementation of Howard County’s existing vote center system, which allows voters to cast ballots at any available center in the city and has bolstered early voting hours.
The state’s website shows that 39 counties use voter centers after the General Assembly voted in 2011 to allow them to become an option for any Hoosier County.
“If a person doesn’t vote, they’re not taking their civic responsibility very seriously, because I think it’s highly accessible,” said Karickhoff, who added: “If you sit there for 12 hours working a poll that’s a long day; you can’t find people to work polls.”
Teacher pay
The morning’s most contentious question focused on the state’s decision to hold off on boosting teacher pay until next year.
The Indiana Senate voted 38-8 mostly along party lines Thursday to approve a bill backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb directing $291 million toward paying cash for several building projects that were part of the state budget adopted in April, rather than borrowing money.
Republicans who dominate the Senate and House unanimously rejected a variety of Democratic proposals to increase school funding as the bill raced through both chambers in the first three weeks of the legislative session — and after several thousand teachers joined a boisterous Statehouse rally in November citing stagnant salaries as a top concern.
Holcomb and GOP legislators maintain paying cash for those construction projects will save the state at least $130 million in long-term interest payments and that more can be done about the state’s lagging teacher pay when a new two-year budget is written in 2021. The governor could sign this bill into law as soon as this week.
Cook, meanwhile, said a “plan has got to move forward that’s sustainable.”
“Moving forward, we want to be able to sustain the payments going to schools so that they can utilize that money to get more into classrooms,” he said.
Karickhoff also addressed the topic, saying in part that legislators want to protect cash reserves and pointing out that during the Great Recession most employees tied to tax dollars had to take a financial hit.
“I’d just say, how does it help you now? I think it helps you over the duration, because we have a 24-month window for our budget. And within the first six months we saw an increase in revenue,” he said.
“You have to look at the next 18 months, what’s on the backside of that, and if we were to immediately put raises in place with the revenue increase that we saw, it may not be sustainable.”
Redistricting
Another question centered on redistricting reform in Indiana, a contentious topic that has reemerged in the lead-up to the once-a-decade U.S. Census.
The question specifically cited a proposal that would create a state website where the public can draw suggested maps and submit comments before the Legislature votes on new districts in 2021.
Those advocating for a revamp of Indiana’s redistricting procedures have been frustrated for several years in attempts to find support among Republicans whose supermajority command of the Indiana Legislature came about after they gained total control over redrawing those maps following the 2010 census.
Although about one-quarter of the states use independent commissions or nonpartisan staff in redistricting procedures, Indiana has kept the process under which legislators can draw districts to the advantage of their political party – a practice known as gerrymandering that can help lock in a party’s political power for the next decade to come.
Critics maintain Republicans have gained outsized power in the Legislature — where they now hold a 40-10 Senate majority and a 67-33 House command — while winning the governor’s office with 51% of the 2016 vote and 49.5% in 2012.
Lawmakers on Saturday, however, defended the process, arguing that Indiana’s maps are fair and reflective of the population.
“You may remember that the Supreme Court indicated that redistricting is a political process. Many times people come down to the Statehouse and say, ‘We want a nonpartisan group to draw the districts.’ Find me somebody that’s not partisan. It can’t happen,” said Buck.
The idea of an independent commission drawing Indiana’s congressional and legislative districts has failed to gain traction at the Statehouse in recent years, and Republican House elections committee Chairman Tim Wesco of Osceola told the Associated Press that the state constitution would still require maps drawn by an independent commission to gain the approval of legislators.
Republicans, in fact, have often noted that it would take a constitutional change for a shift in authority away from lawmakers.
“I did support the commission bill that we voted on … but any redistricting commission, whatever work they do has to be validated by the legislature or we have to change our constitution. Changing the constitution is a very difficult thing to do,” said Karickhoff, who at one point called Indiana “very transparent.”
“Even if we have a redistricting commission, whatever work they do is going to be looked at and revised and approved by the legislature. … I would just encourage you to have an open mind about it. When you read some of the stuff other states have done, believe me, we are very fair in how we prepare our maps.”
Buck’s bill
Buck has received pushback in recent weeks for a bill he introduced that would require political parties to nominate candidates for U.S. Senate seats in a state convention rather than the primary elections currently used by voters.
Howard County Democratic Party Chairwoman Dara Johnson, for instance, has encouraged local residents to “stop Sen. Jim Buck from stealing elections” and tell him “voters should elect our U.S. senators – not an elite few.”
Buck — who spent time describing the history of the 17th Amendment, which allowed voters to choose U.S. Senators, and what he said was an effort to “neuter” states’ power — addressed the issue Saturday, arguing that his bill would help keep money out of politics.
He said “the average person could not run for U.S. Senate because it’s such an enormous, enormous amount of money to run.”
The bill, Buck remarked, has been misunderstood and is about “whether or not you’re going to trust your neighbor, your family member or your coworker to be a delegate. … It’s a means to try to make it more of a fair process.”
Right now, six of Indiana’s statewide offices are chosen through the convention process. Only major-party candidates for the governor’s office are elected through a primary.
Other Indiana senators haven’t seemed open to changing the process.
“I would prefer to leave this in the hands of voters to make this decision,” Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, told Buck during a committee hearing. “(This) takes away (the voters’) opportunity to select a candidate.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
