Jase Forgrave heaved a shovelful of pine shavings into a nearby wheelbarrow, his face contorting at times to fit his level of manual labor.
It was just a few minutes before Thursday evening’s livestock auction at the Howard County 4-H Fair, and Forgrave’s swine, Timothy, was resting comfortably a couple feet away from the 15-year-old.
For several weeks now, Forgrave — like over 500 other Howard County youth — has lived every part of the 4-H life, from the early morning feedings to the late-night cleanings.
But Thursday felt different in a way, he noted, because it meant that another fair week is officially coming to an end.
“It’s definitely saying goodbye,” Forgrave said. “You get sort of a relief from not having to take care of the animals as much because it is pretty draining, but you get to know them on a personal level. And it just gets to you. I don’t really show it (end-of-week emotions) as much since I’ve been doing it so much. But when I get home, I reflect on it, and I miss (the pigs) eventually.”
This is Forgrave’s seventh year in 4-H, and he said he’s learned a lot during his time in the program.
“It’s taught me responsibility and punctuality and how to respect the animals,” he said. “Trustworthiness between you and the animal, being able to care for something else that’s living. It’s kind of like every year that you get a new set of babies.”
A few pens away, 12-year-old Myah Walden was tending to her swine, Popcorn.
“It’s been pretty nice,” she told the Tribune. “I’m definitely going to miss my pigs, but it’s definitely a fun experience to do.”
This is Walden’s second year in 4-H, and she said the program has taught her so much already.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” she said. “It’s definitely a big part of it. You have to learn what to feed them, how much to feed them, what bedding to use, how much water to use, things like that. So, it does teach you a lot about hard work and the value of it.”
And that’s all music to the ears of 4-H Educator and Purdue Extension Area 8 Director Josh Winrotte.
“The beauty of fair week, and the best part, is watching the kids on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “As they finish showing, it becomes more about the relationship building in the barn. It’s watching the kids throw water on each other today (Thursday), watching them celebrate the winners from each of the classes and different contests, seeing those relationships get built.
“That’s what they’re really going to remember 30 or 40 years from now,” Winrotte added. “They’re maybe going to remember their pig or cow’s name or some award they won, but they’re definitely going to remember the relationships they built.”
And though Thursday’s auction was about saying goodbye to yet another year, Winrotte said he’s already excited about 2023.
“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is seeing the kids whose spark turned on this year,” he admitted. “When you see that lightbulb moment, and the kid says, ‘I really love doing this. I really want to get better at it and do it again,’ it’s a really awesome thing to see.”
