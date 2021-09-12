The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association has selected award winners in the Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest, which saw five teams complete a short movie filmed in the city in just two days.
Caele Pemberton, manager of marketing and communications at the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said a panel of judges determined the award winners for the contest. Awards included Best Film, Best Performance, Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Use of Genre, The "Oh Wow" Award and The "This is the Way" Award.
Each of the five teams submitted films, each between 3 and 10 minutes. Teams were assigned a genre and location to incorporate into the movie.
The Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest was originally brought to Kokomo several years ago by Matt Myers and Jason Van Haecke, Pemberton said. Panel members talked with them before this year's event, which was also hosted by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
The "Oh Wow" Award went to Haak Production's "Phoenix Rising," which was filmed before the team realized afterward that they had no audio. They ended up deciding to do a creative voice over as if the star of the show were now a famous movie star and they were discussing his early start with this film.
"We loved the creativity and determination, and we think it turned out really well," Pemberton said. "In fact, on our first watch, we weren't entirely sure if they found a creative solution or if they intended to go this route from the beginning."
The "This is the Way" Award went to "Daycare" by the team Be Happy Films. Each team had to incorporate the line "This is the Way," which comes from the popular "Mandalorian" series, somewhere into the film, whether in written or spoken form.
"We liked the way they fit the line easily into their script and used it a few times in fun ways," Pemberton said. "But each team got creative with this line, and we saw a lot of versatility here."
Best Writing Award went to "King of the Sun." Pemberton said the judges loved this fun, silly script and the surprising twist at the end. The panel also liked how the team incorporated their assigned location, Sun King, into the script.
"Each team had to film at least part of their video at their location, but they weren't required to actually write the location into the script," she said. "We thought they did this very well."
Best Directing went to "Daycare," but it wasn't an easy decision, Pemberton said. The panel ultimately landed on the film because they thought their directing was strong overall, but especially stood out for their ability to effectively incorporate an animal into the film.
Best Use of Genre went to "Monster Mayhem" by Nacho Average Team. Pemberton said they loved their use of classic horror elements, including costume design, music, the overall concept and their use of black and white.
She said the Best Performance was an unanimous decision for the judges, who chose Darren Lee Cupp from the film "Neutral Nervous," submitted by Rad Entertainment.
"We saw a lot of great performances from the different teams, but one actor really stood out," Pemberton said. "Darren Lee Cupp from 'Neutral Nervous' displayed an easy familiarity with his lines and the ability to portray a lot that was left unsaid. It turns out he has some acting experience, which is not a surprise."
Best Film also went to "Neutral Nervous." Pemberton said the judges thought the film was very well done technically and was directed well.
"But I think this was the hardest one for the judges to land on because we had some really great films in the mix," she said.
The screening of the films was hosted at Sun King during First Friday. Pemberton said the awards handed out to teams were 3D printed at the library's Digital Den.
"We hope to be able to host this again, and we're looking at an opportunity to do so early next year," she said.
