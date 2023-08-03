It takes Casey Shue four hours to prep his backyard before class. He waters it, tills it, then waters it again.
But it’s no backyard flower bed nor vegetable garden that needs tending. The 32-yearold is teaching a motocross class and has to make sure his dirt track is ready for a ride.
The track is made up of numerous twists and turns, a short jaunt through woods and even a triple jump. His motocross students, who range from ages 6-12, send the dirt spraying and their motorbikes flying as they speed through the track.
Shue, a former motocross racer, started work on a backyard track when he and his family moved into their home in eastern Howard County in 2013. In 2019, he began his motocross school, a weekly meeting where kids of all motocross levels can learn how to race and perfect their racing.
“You can only ride by yourself so much before it’s boring,” Shue said. “I was like, ‘We need to get kids together.’ It’s just continued to blossom into what we have today.”
While some students are from the area, others drive from Hartford City, Wabash, Greenwood and Castleton for several hours of motocross training. They learn techniques in turning and jumping. Shue teaches them total body position, reminding them to keep their feet on the pegs of their bikes.
“I pass what I know onto them,” Shue said. “I’m constantly learning. I learn so much from these guys.”
Shue is still accepting new students and can be reached on the Facebook page Shue’s Motocross School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.