By a vote of 57-11, the city of Kokomo was found guilty of presenting false history on the origin story of the city’s name.
Those attending the Howard County Historical Society at their annual meeting had the chance to re-write the community’s origin story during a mock trial. The event, held Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom and put on the Howard County Historical Alliance, was part of a commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the founding of Howard County.
The program also featured a presentation from Assistant Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Doug Pecong of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma prior to the trial. The federally recognized tribe is located in Miami, Oklahoma, and has more than 650 citizens living in Indiana, as well as a cultural resource office in Fort Wayne.
The case was ruled over by Howard County Superior Court 1 Judge William Menges to determine if the famous statement of Kokomo founder Dave Foster about Chief was indeed said – “It was the orneriest town on earth so I named it for the orneriest man I knew, called it Kokomo.”
The city of Kokomo was represented by historian Tom Tolen while the state was represented by writer Gil Porter.
Porter told the jury of guests this is a chance to inspire change.
“You are not being asked to decide if document exists as the source for the ornery Indian statement, rather your decision is simply a call for change to tell the city of Kokomo that it needs to replace an undated and undocumented origin story with a new story with solid sources,” Porter said.
Porter spoke of his research of 70 years of documents where all comments on the chief are positive and celebrate him. By digging into the documentation of Foster’s statement he noted it does not appear in print until 60 years after his death, which is 93 years after the town’s founding. Porter said the first printed documentation had no sources.
“If we are unable to source these words then they are hearsay,” Porter said.
Tolen began his time by saying there was no problem by journalists with this story 100 years ago and it was widely retold for years.
“In 2019 in the spirit of political correctness, hurt feelings and fake news the prosecution asks that you overlook any documentation of the positive attributes … but wants to call out the hounds to dig up the origins for when David Foster called Chief Kokomo the orneriest Indian,” he said.
Tolen used an example of Abraham Lincoln during his argument, bringing up the story of Lincoln closing the shop he worked at to return proper change if he had short changed a customer. This resulted in his nickname honest Abe. Tolen said he believes the story even though there’s little documentation to prove it.
In his rebuttal, Porter concluded his evening’s testimony by reminding the crowd of how Kokomo residents of long ago felt.
“It is a city to be proud of,” he said. “We’re so proud in fact that 108 years ago we built a monument to the head man of the Indian village that became the city of Kokomo. He deserves better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.