The 17th annual Ivy Tech “Doing the Dream” program looked different this year, trading in the traditional gathering for one of virtual fellowship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the shift to a virtual setting, the message delivered by the evening’s keynote speaker and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers was real much like he said his pride of getting to speak to those gathered virtually Jan. 29.
A 22-year-old Sellers made history in 2006 when, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation. Along with his role at CNN, he practices law in Columbia, S.C.
Seller’s began the address by noting the nation’s current circumstances reflect “that old Chinese curse - may you live in interesting times.” He noted the pandemic being the worst since 1918 with over 23 million Americans affected and roughly 400,000 dead. On top of those problems he noted the economic crisis, unemployment, an election and the nation’s division.
“On top of that, this is the most divided and divisive period in this nation since 1968 at best, and 1860 at worst,” Sellers said.
He noted troubling statistics in the Black community. According to Sellers one in every three Black men can expect to spend part of their lives in prison, Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be kill by police than a white man, that the average median income for Black families is about half that of white families and unemployment is roughly double.
Division and its history throughout the nation’s history and how it’s nothing new were major talking point for Sellers. To emphasize this point he spoke of his father, Cleveland Sellers’, efforts towards civil justice. He spoke of an unforgettable cool February night in Orangeburg, Sc. in 1968 when protesters joined together for a singular cause and common good.
“(Those gathered) couldn’t imagine that the state police who’d positioned themselves along the embankments in front of their beloved campus and down Highway 601 would close ranks like they did,” Sellers said, beginning his story.
“They couldn’t have guessed that the next eight seconds would push their faith to fracture and change their lives forever. Only eight seconds to turn the fires crackle to the snap and zip of gunfire. The sparkling embers dotting the night air turned to murderous lead ripping into their backs and the bottoms of their feet as they ran for their lives. Their night of hope and change turned to desperation and despair. The faith of freedom songs turned to screams.”
Sellers continued on to the aftermath of the tragic events.
“Only eight seconds and lives were forever altered and dreams were forever deferred,” he said. “Eight seconds and when the dust and smoked cleared three young men … were dead and 27 others were injured and one man was left to feel the full weight of the blame.”
Sellers said his father, 23 at the time, helped organize that protest and today remains the only person imprisoned as a result of the night's events, “convicted of a one-man riot.”
“On that night injustice had left mothers without their sons it left my sister born without her father and it left the pages of my state’s history stained red with blood – that same blood stains our nation,” he said.
Despite all the darkness there seems to be in the world, Sellers also spoke of hope for the future and how he finds sunlight peeking out from the clouds, how when the mythological Pandora’s Box was opened and all of the world’s evils were released, at the bottom of that box was hope.
“So even knowing that the way before us is difficult, I find myself filled with that same hope, King’s hope,” he said. “I see in each of us a strength that we can hardly imagine - the strength to turn the long arc of the universe to justice because we want justice, we want equality and we want to be free.”
Following his keynote address, Sellers participated in a Q and A with those watching virtually and expanded on how to grow a moment into a movement in local communities by meeting with those who normally wouldn’t be involved and meeting them where they are.
He said to dedicate one’s self to the mission and take and challenge political and corporate structures, norms and traditions and push until “they bend toward the arc of justice.”
“In order to do that you’ve got to go outside of your silos, you’ve got to go outside of your areas of familiarity, you’ve got to go outside of where you’re comfortable, you have to seek out other people who may have other opinions that are different than yours … and we have to begin to have that dialogue,” Sellers explained. “That dialogue - that level of empathy and thought is how you build a movement …”
Sellers charged those listening to rise. To rise for the kids hording food at school to take home to sibling who haven’t ate, for the father trying to work enough hours to put food on the table, for the mother who prays “that being Black in a white neighborhood doesn’t get her teenage son shot and for all the generations before and yet to come – rise - a charge to continue the movement for equality.
“The lynchings didn’t stop when they passed the civil rights act of 1964, ballots weren’t opened because LBJ signed the voting rights act, we weren’t free because Lincoln announced his Emancipation Proclamation. Racism didn’t end just because we elected Barak Obama president and it didn’t end when Donald trump flew away,” Sellers said. “The struggle isn’t over, it’s just beginning and it’s easy to see that fact clearly to recognize all the work that is left to be done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.