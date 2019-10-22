Just days before the start of a joint trial that will highlight the biggest drug investigation in Howard County’s history, some of its main players have decided to end their defense and plead guilty.
Pierre Riley and Reggie Balentine, the leaders of an interstate drug ring busted in 2018, pleaded guilty last week to a slew of drug, gun and murder-for-hire charges.
The pleas were a major development in what has been dubbed Operation Law & Order and came shortly before the federal trial slated to begin Oct. 28 in an Indianapolis courtroom.
Attempting to join the pair is Perry Jones, who has been called one of Balentine’s “lieutenants” and on Friday filed a petition to enter a plea of guilty.
Jones, who has been accused of helping the pair deal mounds of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, is waiting for a change of plea hearing expected to happen later this week.
The defendants, who all face the prospect of life in prison, hope the pleas will curry favor during upcoming sentencings and lead to less time behind bars than if they had been found guilty at trial.
That trial, meanwhile, has shrunk following the decisions by Riley, Balentine and Jones. Others arrested in the case, comprising 14 defendants, have taken plea agreements or agreed to other routes with the federal government in lieu of trial.
Still slated to stand trial, however, are Michael Jones, Jason Reed, Shaun Myers and Michael O’Bannon, the other Balentine lieutenant and Riley’s son.
All four, if convicted, face possible life imprisonment for charges ranging from drug conspiracy and distribution to money laundering [Michael Jones] and the failed hit [O’Bannon].
Following the selection of 12 jurors and four alternates, the trial will include a bevy of witnesses and a high volume of exhibits.
The government, for instance, filed a court document earlier this month outlining an exhibit list including social media posts, maps, video clips, photos, text messages, evidence of controlled buys, financial records, call transcripts and more.
It all represents the near-culmination of a multi-agency, four-month-long investigation that ended on May 1, 2018, when around 130 local and federal officers conducted raids and dismantled an alleged drug and firearms ring stretching from Georgia to Kokomo.
Officers ultimately seized more than 17 pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, two ounces of heroin, 122 grams of Fentanyl, 6 ounces of marijuana, two money counters, 12 vehicles, $37,000 in drug money and 24 firearms – including a sniper rifle and two assault rifles.
During a press conference held at City Hall the next day, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler outlined the structure of the alleged drug ring, which he referred to as a “violent drug trafficking organization.” He insisted that, upon convictions, harsh sentences will be sought, due to repeat offenses.
“These guys will not be getting back on the streets. They are going to be prosecuted, and we are going to seek harsh consequences that are available to us in federal court,” said Minkler.
In total, Riley pleaded guilty to three conspiracy charges outlined in the government’s fifth superseding indictment, filed Aug. 14.
The charges encompass the drug dealing operation that in many ways was controlled by Riley, the planned murder and a money laundering scheme.
That scheme, in part, included a co-conspirator purchasing money orders and cashier’s checks in Indiana and later depositing them into bank accounts or using them to pay Riley’s mortgage deed in Louisiana. Other times money was navigated in a roundabout way to help pay for a loan on Riley’s Dodge Ram truck.
Balentine pleaded guilty to six charges, ranging from drug conspiracy, dealing and possession to the same murder-for-hire count and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sentencing hearings for Riley and Balentine have yet to be scheduled.
To operate the drug ring, according to court documents, Balentine obtained drugs from Riley in Georgia and distributed them throughout the Kokomo area with help from his team of couriers and dealers.
Court documents show in late 2017 the DEA began investigating the group and by early 2018 was authorized to begin intercepting multiple cellphones, three of which belonged to Balentine.
The DEA soon learned Riley “was obtaining kilogram quantities” of meth in Georgia.
He would then distribute the drugs, including cocaine, to Balentine through a process that included female couriers traveling to Georgia and bringing them back to Kokomo, at times on Megabuses.
The drugs would then be distributed by Balentine, inside Kokomo, to a group that included O’Bannon, Myers, Michael Jones and others. Perry Jones would also help Balentine by picking up drug money and delivering drugs.
Possibly the most disturbing part of the case involves Riley, Balentine and O’Bannon and what court documents show was an attempt to kill a Kokomo resident in spring 2018 with the help of two hitmen from Georgia at the cost of $10,000.
Police were tipped off to the possible arranged murder-for-hire after federal authorities installed their wiretaps.
Court documents allege that O’Bannon was the victim of a drug robbery, citing police-intercepted cellphone calls. O’Bannon held the occupants of the residence that was robbed accountable for the robbery.
Riley then sent two hitmen, Sirajuddin Abdul Qadir and Jamil Williamson, to Kokomo to murder the person they held responsible for the robbery – a confidential informant, according to investigators. Court documents show Cynthia Foster, Qadir’s girlfriend, drove them to Kokomo.
At one point on March 2, 2018, a group of three — Qadir, Williamson and O’Bannon — left Kokomo’s Quality Inn to stake out the home of the intended target, according to court documents. Unknown to the would-be-killers, police were surveilling the house to keep the target safe.
The suspects left the neighborhood after circling the block numerous times in O’Bannon’s car. Police pulled over the car near the hotel, and discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
“Yeah. God was with dude,” Balentine was heard on a wiretap telling Riley after the failed hit, describing the informant’s luck.
Qadir, Williamson and Foster, meanwhile, all found themselves in the Howard County court system.
Qadir was sentenced in August 2018 to 35 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after being found guilty during a bench trial on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Foster, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of assisting a criminal, was given a suspended two-year jail sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Finally, Williamson is slated to stand trial in Howard Superior Court 2 in November on charges related to the planned murder.
