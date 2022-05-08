Editor’s note: In the Tribune's “A Day With ...” series, reporters give readers a glimpse into a typical day of various residents who have unique jobs. On this day, reporter James Bennett III spent the day with Beth Metcalf. Visit kokomotribune.com to view a gallery of photos taken during Metcalf's day.
There was a slight drizzle falling from the gray sky as Beth Metcalf pulled into the Trolley Station at 215 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. She was driving a small white bus that holds a maximum of 17 people. Across the side of the bus, red script reads “Spirit of Kokomo.”
February marked Metcalf's one year anniversary driving trolley routes.
Normally, she would be driving one of the larger Gillig brand trolley buses. However, the larger buses weren’t running on the morning of April 21 due to back order parts and supply chain issues.
Metcalf woke up at 5:30 a.m. and prepared for her day. She had showered the previous evening, so getting ready was as simple as getting dressed. Leaving the house she grew up in, Metcalf drove five minutes to the Kokomo City-Line Trolley station.
By 6 a.m., she had already dropped her car off in a city parking lot and clocked in at the station.
Her first trip starts at 6:30 a.m. most days, depending on which route she’s driving.
Throughout the week, Metcalf drove the public transportation green and yellow lines. To her, the alternating half-hour trips are the easiest routes and often the least crowded.
Drivers alternate between four routes, she explained, switching every two weeks. The blue line, which stops by Kroger and Walmart, is the busiest.
BLESSED
Nearly all of the passengers are regulars on the bus, Metcalf said. New passengers are rare.
One of Metcalf’s frequent passengers climbed aboard the Spirit shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found a seat close to the front of the bus.
“You’re like a lucky penny,” Metcalf told the passenger. “I never know where I’m gonna find you.”
The cheerful woman responded, “Are you happy today? You have a second glow about you.”
“She's just the sweetest thing in the whole world,” Metcalf later said about the passenger. “... She blesses me up one side and down the other.”
The passenger complimented Metcalf’s hair, wondering if that was why the driver looked different.
Metcalf explained that her hair was pinned up because she would be in a show that weekend and would have to wear a wig. She went on to explain that she’ll play Aunt March in the Kokomo Civic Theatre’s production of “Little Women.”
It’s a musical about four young women, Metcalf told the passenger. She’ll be playing a supporting role over the weekend but gets to sing one of the songs.
Initially, she hadn’t planned on joining the production. She’s more interested in directing, preferring to have creative control and watch the progress of cast members as they grow into roles.
The passenger asked Metcalf how long she’s been an actress.
“Since I was a little kid,” Metcalf said.
ON THE MOVE
Metcalf left Kokomo two days after graduating from high school so she could participate in a summer theater program in New Harmony. Looking back, Metcalf remembers her time in the program as “quite the growing up summer,” living on her own for the first time and learning everything she could about the inner workings of the theater world.
When she started the theater program at the University of Evansville in the fall that year, she already knew her classmates. Then, after earning her bachelor’s degree, she moved to New York City and Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting while developing skills as a restaurant manager.
She went on to move a few more times, living in Philadelphia, San Diego and southern Canada. Metcalf was 34 when she moved back home to Kokomo to raise her twin sons with the help of her support system.
Being able to work with the Kokomo Civic Theatre helped Metcalf embrace her return. She calls the theater her “civic therapy.”
"When I came back here, I finally started going, ‘Oh, I can do some stuff for me,’ which I highly recommend to everybody because so many people are unhappy in their lives” Metcalf said.
ABOUT TOWN
Calling out stops along the route, landmarks such as the recently closed White’s Meat Market serve as station names. From the bus, a few passengers noted the market’s sign was still lit, but its windows revealed an empty store. Some passengers sat in silence, as the bus drove through the April shower toward its next stop. Others, however, speculated whether the CVS on Morgan Street had enough traffic to justify its pending closure.
Pulling back into the station, Metcalf sprayed the bus interior with disinfectant spray. She had a few minutes until her next trip began.
There was only one passenger on the 9 a.m. green line trip. She stepped into the Spirit with a small gasoline canister, the contents of which Metcalf had to inspect. A few minutes later, the passenger disembarked at a gas station. She would have to walk back to her car, which ran out of gas.
“It's one of the easiest jobs and the people are interesting to me. I just pretend like I'm in a movie,’” Metcalf said. “It's really eye opening to what's around you and makes you pretty grateful for what you got. Because those people, they depend on us … it makes you feel good.”
The Green Line’s main stop is at Ivy Tech Kokomo. Idling at the stop, Metcalf explained that the trolley’s mantra is “Never early, sometimes late.”
Leigha Hedrick, transit manager for the city, said 146,427 trips were taken on the trolley lines last year. By the end of March 2022, 38,687 trips had been completed. Hedrick said the early 2022 numbers showed an increase of a few thousand passengers from last year.
Metcalf was initially nervous to drive the buses. She had earned her CDL license to drive Kokomo School Corporation special education students to various field trips and jobs, such as MO Joe Coffee House, where one student stamped cups and cleaned the store.
But after 25 years with the school system, and the emergence of COVID-19, Metcalf decided it was time for a new job.
She enjoyed a brief stint packing ventilators for Ventec’s shipping department during the early days of the pandemic. Less than a year later, the ventilators stopped moving and she was looking for a new job.
Because she already had her CDL license, Metcalf’s training period only lasted two weeks, instead of several months.
There was a snow storm during her first day as a trolley driver. When she called to ask whether the buses would still operate, dispatch told her the rides had never been canceled. Fortunately, Metcalf said, she was driving the easy Yellow and Green routes that week.
“The snow was literally piled up on the sides where you're going down, and I just had to go, ‘you know what, I'm just gonna go at the pace that I can,’” Metcalf said, adding that the city is “really very good about making sure you feel comfortable.”
She also had a former student climb aboard during her first week on the job. She was glad to take them to work.
Metcalf’s shift was over at 12:30 p.m. on April 21. With a Kokomo Civic Theatre production playing through the weekend, she decided to rest after work. After, there were last-minute preparations to make for the show, which would start the following day.
When there aren’t plays or musicals to prepare for, she likes to visit her 91-year-old mother in assisted living or visit with her grandson.
She also enjoys taking on creative projects. Around Christmas, she tends to make things such as ornaments or knitted hats.
This year, throughout the winter, she and her boyfriend spent Sundays with Metcalf’s neighbor, sipping wine and learning to create stained glass art. Metcalf’s creations, geometric patterns arranged in a rectangular frame, took more than 20 hours of work.
“I have a hard time not having something to do,” Beth said.
