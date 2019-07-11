The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety received a bid Wednesday for a project that will later this year bring a skate park to Foster Park.

The bid, worth $427,000, was provided by Bloomington-based Hunger Skateparks. The company, according to its website, “is skateboarder owned and operated, and a full service concrete skatepark design and build company.”

The bid was taken under advisement and will likely be awarded at a subsequent meeting.

The city announced in June that an "Urban Plaza" skate park will be constructed in the park, near the existing playground area. The 12,455-square-foot skate park "will have a street skating feel and will be close to the Walk of Excellence," according to a media release.

Skate park coming to Foster Park A new skate park is coming to Foster Park "later this summer," city officials announced today.

"This additional amenity will be centrally-located and provide easy access to the trails, and other youth- and family-centered activities," said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.

"We have noticed an increase in skating activity and a transition to a more street style of skating in Kokomo. Building this in Foster Park will provide a quality venue for those wanting a street-style skate experience.”

It will be built at Foster Park's east end, between the playground and Wildcat Creek, in an area that is right now a parking lot. Additional parking will be added near the playground to replace the outgoing parking availability.

City officials have said construction is set to begin this summer, following by a late summer opening date.

The park, which will be free, was designed for both beginners and expert skaters and will include bowls, ramps, handrail boxes and "a blend of varied skate terrain under LED lighting."

Construction

Board members also received a bid for the Madison Street Reconstruction Project for $1.05 million from E&B Paving. The bid was taken under advisement.

The board first approved plans and specifications for curb and sidewalk replacement on McCann and Wabash streets from Madison Street to Havens Street, including concrete curbs, sidewalks, drives and curb ramps at intersections, during a meeting last month.