U.S. President Joe Biden has officially declared a major disaster area for parts of Indiana, including Howard County, following the March 31 storms and tornados.
The designation makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Howard County and 11 other counties, including Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.
Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Those who sustained loss in the March 31 storms and tornados are encouraged to apply for assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
- Your Social Security Number
- A general list of damage and losses
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14.
