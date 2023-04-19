The city of Kokomo is about to begin two major infrastructure projects at the site of the joint venture gigafactory.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety Wednesday approved a $2.4 million bid from Davidson Excavating to extend the city’s sanitary sewer to the factory site on the city’s northeast side.
The three person board also approved an $11.8 million bid from E&B Paving Inc. to construct Sparks Road, which will run on the south and west sides of the StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant.
What funds the city is using to pay for the infrastructure improvements is unclear — the city did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday — but the city in the past has approved the use of tax increment finance funds and bond proceeds to pay for such infrastructure at the plant site.
In addition, StarPlus Energy, a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, has agreed to pay the city $1.75 million a year starting in May 2024 as a payment in lieu of taxes to go toward directly paying for infrastructure improvements or to be used to pay off the bond debt.
Sparks Road is named after Charlie Sparks, the former longtime president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and a member of the negotiation team to bring the multibillion dollar investment to Kokomo.
Sparks told the Tribune last month the road being named after him was “pretty cool,” especially because he grew up on the city’s north side near where the plant will be.
The extension of the sanitary sewer and construction of Sparks Road are just one of the many infrastructure and utility related projects currently underway for the EV battery plant.
Phase one of the Tudor drain relocation project is also underway. NIPSCO is in the process of installing 18.5 miles of new 24-inch natural gas steel pipeline from north of Walton to the site of the future EV battery plant.
Construction on the plant itself is well on its way. Last month, workers hoisted up the first steel column for the 2.6 million-square-foot EV battery plant. It is expected to open in the first quarter 2025 and employ 1,400.
